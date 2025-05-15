The German club have reportedly made contact with the Sunderland star ahead of a potential summer move

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland defender Nectar Triantis has emerged as a summer transfer target for Bundesliga side FC St. Pauli, according to reports in Germany.

The Hamburger Abendblatt claims St. Pauli have been monitoring the 22-year-old closely following his impressive loan spell at Hibernian. The report states that a club scout recently made contact with Triantis, with initial discussions described as “promising.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Triantis joined Sunderland from Central Coast Mariners in June 2023 but found first-team opportunities limited. In search of regular minutes, the Australia international made the temporary switch to Hibs in February 2024 and has since thrived in the Scottish Premiership, making over 35 appearances and clocking more than 3,000 minutes across all competitions.

The report adds that although Triantis is under contract at the Stadium of Light until 2027, Sunderland are reportedly open to offers should their valuation, believed to be in the high six-figure range, be met. Interest in the centre-back has been growing across Europe.

Sunderland’s immediate priority is securing promotion to the Premier League, with all attention currently on their upcoming play-off final against Sheffield United. As a result, any final decision regarding Triantis’ future may be delayed until after the Wembley showdown.

News of St Pauli’s interest in Nectar Triantis follows the local press in Portsmouth dismissing recent rumours linking Pompey to the Sunderland defender. Despite speculation suggesting the Australian could be heading to Fratton Park, Portsmouth have no plans to pursue a move for Triantis this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports had indicated that the 22-year-old, who spent last season’s second half and the current campaign on loan at Scottish club Hibernian, might be a target as Portsmouth look to strengthen their squad after avoiding relegation to League One. However, The News has confirmed that Triantis is not on the club’s radar. Sources reveal that Triantis is “not someone under consideration by the Pompey football operation”, with Portsmouth focusing on other options.

What has Hibernian boss David Gray said about re-signing Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis next season?

His current boss has been full of praise for the midfielder's development and maturity, particularly after his successful shift into midfield. Gray also noted that Triantis’ next step will likely be determined by Sunderland’s trajectory and planning over the summer.

Speaking recently, Gray said: “He’s contracted to Sunderland, isn't he, so we'll wait and see exactly what happens there. But I think he's done really well. He's certainly benefited from coming here in terms of what he's done for his career. And there'll be a conversation to be had, but it'll ultimately be up to his parent club, and also whatever he wants to do. But it’s certainly not a bad place for him to come and play. And the potential of European football next year is something else that he can add to his CV if he comes and wants to do that.”

Reflecting on Triantis’ campaign more broadly, Gray added: “I think he’s had a fantastic season. He's been improving all the time. It's probably the first season he's had for a while where he's played a lot of games as well, and consistently playing games of football is good for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I say it all the time, you forget he's only 21 years old. So, there's a lot of improvement still to come and still to be done. And I think he'll definitely benefit from that. Because I do believe there is loads more to come, and he's the type of boy that wants to get better as well.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“Nectar's been very consistent all season. Definitely, something that I wanted when I brought him to the club, was he's got that defensive mindset, having been a centre-back previously, so his first thought isn't always to go and try and score a goal, or to try and get up to the ball. Sometimes, it's the defensive side of the game that I thought we really needed to strengthen, and credit to Nectar, because I think he's done really well on that front.”

Your next Sunderland read: The 65 incredible photos of Sunderland fans welcoming team bus ahead of semi-final vs Coventry - gallery