Jordan Henderson has been linked with a return to Sunderland this summer

Sunderland continue to be linked with a fairy tale reunion with former academy graduate Jordan Henderson this summer.

The veteran midfielder was in the crowd at Wembley to witness his boyhood club seal a long-awaited return to the Premier League last month, and as uncertainty continues to simmer around his future at Dutch giants Ajax, speculation remains rife over the prospect of an emotional homecoming at the Stadium of Light.

But would bringing Henderson back to Sunderland be a smart idea for the newly-promoted club?

Speaking on the latest episode of The Roar podcast, the Echo’s chief Sunderland writer, Phil Smith, said: “I think Sunderland need a bit of Premier League experience, I think that's definitely one thing. I don't have a problem with them sticking to the model that they've implemented over the last few years, but even when you think of the team that did well in the first season of the Championship, it had Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard - it had that little smattering of players who knew the level, and so I think that's going to be important again going into the Premier League.

“I think it is important that you add some more leadership in that dressing room because it's potentially going to be tricky next season at times, there are going to be moments where it might feel really, really difficult, where you might be on a really poor run. Players who can handle that and know how to drag other players with them are going to be really important.

“Really hard for me to make a comment on what level Henderson is at at the moment, because as much as I would love to, I don't watch much Eredivisie, so I'm not really sure where his game's at. If it's the Henderson that we watched, you know, over years gone by, then of course he would add a massive amount to the midfield.

“I get the impression that it's something that would be welcomed by the vast majority of Sunderland fans, from the initial feedback I can see. As we talked about going into the January window on this podcast, it's not quite the home run that it once would have been, in terms of the mood, because of that very controversial move to Saudi Arabia, which we talked about at length at the time. So it's probably not quite the home run that it once would have been, but I certainly think he would add a lot on the pitch and in the dressing room - I don't think there's any doubt about that.”

