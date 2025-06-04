Sunderland are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window

TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that Sunderland should consider making a move for Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson this summer as they prepare for next season’s Premier League campaign.

Regis Le Bris’ side will return to the top flight after an eight-year absence next term, and are widely expected to be busy in the transfer market as they look to bolster a squad that fought their way to promotion via the Championship play-offs.

To that end, a number of prospective targets have already been linked - including the likes of AS Monaco defender Wilfried Singo, Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle, and former Black Cats academy graduate Jordan Henderson - but during a radio appearance earlier this week, Agbonlahor floated the idea of Sunderland raiding some of the Premier League’s newly-relegated clubs for talent too.

What did Gabby Agbonlahor say about Sunderland’s transfer plans?

As part of a discussion on Jamie Vardy’s future following his departure from Leicester City, Agbonlahor told talkSPORT: “The MLS would suit [Vardy] but could he go to a Leeds United or a Sunderland? Then, you talk about wages. The money he would have got at Leicester, he would probably get half that. I’m sure he will keep his options open.”

Turning his attention properly to Sunderland, the former Aston Villa striker continued: “Jordan Henderson will be a great signing but are they going to get the business done? You look at their starting XI, you wouldn’t fancy them in the Premier League. They are going to have to do major business.

“There has to be [experience added to the squad]. Can Sunderland be, like, neat and tidy in their business? Can they go for £30 million players who might not work and it’s a risk And can they not find players who have been relegated from the Premier League? Players that have gone down with Leicester or Ipswich...

“Can you find Hutchinson from Ipswich - players like that? All three teams who have got promoted have got a lot of work to do, a lot of players to get rid of and a lot of experience to bring in.”

What else has been said about Sunderland’s summer transfer plans?

Agbonlahor is not the only pundit to have speculated on the kind of signing that Sunderland should be looking to make this summer. Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, when asked if there was one particular player he would like to see sign for Sunderland this summer, Marco Gabbiadini said: “If we are going to spend - and I mean, this is the big question - someone like Mason Mount at Man United...

“They've got such a turnover of players and huge numbers and they're looking to change that again this year. He's a player who has got massive potential, I think. Maybe he hasn't fully reached it. Those kind of players would be great for us.

“Mason Mount's probably had some injury problems as well, but it's a big group [at Manchester United]. When you come back from injury, you've got a lot of players in front of you. It does make a lot of sense to me to come to a club where you will start.”

