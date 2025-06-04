Sunderland have been linked with a move for Tommy Doyle

Sunderland are considering a swoop for Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle as part of a double transfer deal to kick start their summer window, according to reports.

The Black Cats are gearing up for a long-awaited return to the Premier League, and have been linked with a number of prospective targets since beating Sheffield United in last month’s Championship play-off final.

To that end, AS Monaco defender Wilfried Singo has already been touted as a possible signing for Regis Le Bris’ men, with the 23-year-old supposedly on their radar as they look to bolster their back line ahead of the new season. Online outlet TEAMtalk take those reports further, however, by stating that alongside the Ivorian international, Sunderland are also weighing up a move for Doyle.

What has been said about Sunderland’s interest in Tommy Doyle?

According to TEAMtalk, Sunderland are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements - especially given the likelihood of Jobe Bellingham leaving Wearside in the near future. The England youth international is understood to be closing in on a move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

With that in mind, it is claimed that the Black Cats have identified Doyle as a possible target, with the 23-year-old reportedly surplus to requirements at Wolves having fallen out of favour under Victor Pereira. As a consequence, the ex-Manchester City talent could be available for as little as £3 million this summer.

It is also suggested that his reduced asking price could be of interest to Sheffield United, where Doyle has previously spent time on loan, and Wrexham, who have recently been promoted to the Championship.

Sunderland are said to have initially failed to prise the player away from Molineux on loan in January, but will look now turn their attention to a permanent agreement, and are currently understood to be leading the race for his services.

What other business have Sunderland already conducted?

On Tuesday, Sunderland confirmed the permanent signing of Enzo Le Fée following his loan stint from Italian giants AS Roma. The French midfielder joins the Black Cats for a fee of around £20 million, and is now the club’s record signing.

Speaking in his first interview since deal was rubber-stamped, Le Fée told Sunderland’s in-house media team: “I said before the play-off final that my heart was in Sunderland – I wanted to stay, and this made it the most important game of my life.

“Together, we did it. From the moment I arrived, I have enjoyed my football, my team-mates, and our supporters. We shared an incredible experience, and now we get to take the next step. There are greater challenges ahead, but we must face them together, and I can’t wait to play for Sunderland in the Premier League.”

