Sunderland could consider several options in the summer transfer window as they look to replace Borussia Dortmund-bound Jobe Bellingham.

The former Birmingham City academy product has quickly become a key figure within the Sunderland side and was integral in their successful push for promotion into the Premier League. However, it now appears the dramatic Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United will go down as his final game for the club after his form throughout the season attracted attention from a number of Bundesliga clubs.

The likes of RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are both said to have shown a keen interest in the England Under-21 star - but it is Borussia Dortmund that are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for Bellingham that would allow him to follow in the footsteps of older brother Jude, who moved to Signal Iduna Park from Birmingham during the summer of 2020.

Bellingham’s departure would leave a sizeable hole in the Black Cats midfield. That could offer an opportunity to hand more responsibility to Chris Rigg or enable Enzo Le Fee to be given a more central role if and when he completes a permanent move to the Stadium of Light - but there are also several potential options Sunderland could consider during the summer transfer window as they look to replace a player that has offered so much during his time on Wearside.

Who could Sunderland consider as a replacement for Jobe Bellingham?

Josh Brownhill - Burnley

Brownhill was one of the stars of the Championship and played an integral role in Burnley’s successful push for automatic promotion. The former Preston North End and Bristol City midfielder captained the Clarets throughout the campaign and led by example by scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 44 league appearances. However, Brownhill is now in the final month of his current contract and as it stands will leave Turf Moor on a free transfer later this month. Several clubs are monitoring the situation and Sunderland would have to see off some major competition to land his signature.

Tommy Doyle - Wolverhampton Wanderers

The former Manchester City academy product has been mentioned as a possible Sunderland transfer target by several media outlets. After making just three Premier League starts during his first season as a permanent member of the Wolves squad, the versatile midfielder could well be available at the right price. His ability to place in several different roles in the middle of the park could be useful as the Black Cats return to the top flight for the first time since 2017.

Jack Rudoni - Coventry City

Rudoni enjoyed a stellar first season with the Sky Blues after joining them in a reported £4m deal from Huddersfield Town last summer. The 23-year-old provided nine goals and 12 assists in 43 Championship appearances during the regular season and also found the net against Sunderland as the Black Cats claimed a 2-1 win in the first leg of the play-off semi-final at the CBS Arena. Another versatile midfield option but one that is sure to attract interest from elsewhere if there is any inkling Rudoni could be allowed to depart this summer.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - Chelsea

Probably the most ambitious possible target on this list, Dewsbury-Hall earned himself a big money move to Chelsea with some impressive performances during Leicester City’s Championship title winning season. However, the midfielder has struggled to make an impact during his first season at Stamford Bridge after making just two Premier League starts. He did make 11 starts in the Blues’ successful Europa Conference League campaign - but could he be an admittedly ambitious loan option?

Alex Scott - Bournemouth

Still only 21, Scott has considerable potential and is still highly-rated despite struggling to make a major impact since leaving Bristol City to join the Cherries during the summer of 2023. The England Under-21 international is another versatile option who can perform effectively in several roles within midfield and would provide the same energy, intensity and quality as Bellingham.

Gustavo Hamer - Sheffield United

Another player that suffered play-off heartache at the hands of Sunderland, former Coventry City midfielder Hamer was a thorn in the side of the Black Cats during the first half of their Wembley win against Sheffield United. A return of nine goals and seven assists in 41 Championship appearances gives a hint of his quality and he showed what he is about when he set up Tyrese Campbell to score the Blades goal in the play-off final. Would be costly and there could be interest from elsewhere.