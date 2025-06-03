Sunderland have been linked with a move for AS Monaco defender Wilfried Singo in recent days

Sunderland may have to fend off interest from Newcastle United if they are to wrap up a deal for reported transfer target Wilfried Singo this summer.

The Black Cats have found themselves at the centre of widespread speculation since sealing a long-awaited promotion back to the Premier League last month, with a number of names already touted for prospective switches to the Stadium of Light.

To that end, AS Monaco defender Singo has been mentioned as one possible option to bolster Regis Le Bris’ back line, with a recent report in the print edition of the Daily Mirror claiming that the Black Cats are interested in bringing the 23-year-old Ivorian international to Wearside.

Singo joined Monaco from Torino last summer, and was a regular fixture in a side who finished second behind Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, racking up 29 league appearances. Capable of playing as both a full-back or in the heart of defence, he has been labelled the “best defender” in the French top flight by some sections of the continental media.

But Sunderland are by no means the only club who are said to be interested in luring Singo to England this summer. Alongside the Black Cats, local rivals Newcastle United are also understood to be monitoring his situation ahead of a possible swoop.

According to online outlet GIVEMESPORT, the Magpies are on “red alert”, and are “tempted to up the ante after representatives have been impressed when sent on scouting missions to watch him in action”. It is also suggested that several high profile Premier League clubs, including the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton, have cast an eye over him in the recent past too.

At the time of writing, Singo has three years left on his contract with Monaco, and is reportedly valued somewhere in the region of £15-20 million.

Who else have Sunderland been linked with?

Elsewhere, according to an update from Africa Foot, Sunderland are weighing up the prospect of a summer swoop for ex-Leicester City and West Brom centre-back Cedric Kipre following Stade de Reims’ relegation from Ligue 1.

That drop to the second tier could necessitate a number of departures, including - it has been claimed - Kipre. It is suggested that the 28-year-old is regarded as a “valuable asset” capable of helping Stade de Reims raise some cash. To that end, Sunderland are mentioned among his prospective suitors and Africa Foot state that the Black Cats are “particularly interested” in signing him.

Le Bris’ side are said to consider him a “serious option” in their efforts to strengthen their defence ahead of a top flight campaign, and it is stated that Kipre’s experience of playing in England could help him to decide his future. Alongside Leicester and West Brom, the Paris-born talent has also previously played for Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City, as well as Scottish club Motherwell.

While Kipre’s contract is set to run until 2027, Africa Foot claim that the player is “increasingly likely” to leave his current employers over the coming months after a standout campaign during which he played 34 times in Ligue 1.