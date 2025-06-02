Jobe Bellingham appears increasingly likely to leave Sunderland this summer as Borussia Dortmund step up their pursuit

Jobe Bellingham has decided to join Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to multiple sources in Germany.

Sky Sports Germany and prominent newspaper Bild both report that the 19-year-old has decided he wishes to pursue a move to Signal Iduna Park this summer, after weighing up his future in the aftermath of Sunderland’s play-off final win over Sheffield United at Wembley.

Dortmund have been laying the groundwork for a number of months on a potential deal, and are eager for the midfielder to follow in the footsteps over his older brother Jude. They faced significant late competition from Eintracht Frankfurt, who like Borussia Dortmund have qualified for next season’s Champions League.

A deal is still some way from being concluded as Sunderland are yet to agree a fee for the midfielder, who is under contract until the summer of 2028. Bild say that Dortmund are reluctant to pay more than 25 million Euros for the midfielder, but that Sunderland are holding out for more. The Black Cats are in a strong negotiating position but are unlikely to stand in Bellingham’s way if he does wish to leave and their valuation is met, particularly given that he rejected Premier League interest last summer to stay and spearhead a promotion push.

A deal would represent a major profit for Sunderland on the investment they made in Bellingham two years ago, though Birmingham City would benefit from a sell-on clause believed to be in the region of 15%. Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports that Sunderland are holding out for Bellingham’s release clause, in the region of 40 million Euros, to be met.

Dortmund have been pushing hard for Bellingham’s signature, with a number of senior club officials making personal pitches to the youngster and his representatives. Bellingham did also visit Eintracht Frankfurt as he weighed up his options, but appears set on a move to Signal Iduna Park.

What Jobe Bellingham said after Sunderland’s play-off final win

Bellingham spoke of his pride in his team mates in the immediate aftermath of the play-off win over Sheffield United, which secured promotion back to the Premier League.

“When you've got supporters like this and a group of lads like that, you have to believe,” Bellingham told Sky Sports.

“I don't know what to say to you. But yeah, I always believe. I know people doubted us, and that's understandable. We lost a few games. People talk about momentum, but I think we did enough and we showed enough throughout the season for people to at least give us some credit going into the playoffs.

"And I know there's the typical art with 'inexperience' by all the ex-pros who speak on Sky. But we've just proved that that don't matter. Do you know what I mean? You need experience, of course. But with youth, like at Sunderland, you play loads of games. You get that experience. You get experience by failing. And we failed together so many times. I've been part of this great team. Every single player has made a name for themselves here. So yeah, really proud.”

Bellingham then raised eyebrows on Wearside by posting ‘job finished’ with pictures celebrating the win on social media, with many wondering if it was a clue as to his future at the club. That post referred to his quotes when agreeing a contract extension last summer, stating that he had unfinished business at the club following a disappointing 16th-placed finish. Sources had indicated that the midfielder was weighing up a very difficult decision given the bond that has grown between himself, the club and the supporters, but he now appears set on testing himself at the highest level next season.