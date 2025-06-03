Sunderland have been linked with a move for Jordan Henderson this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland defender Wes Brown has urged Jordan Henderson to pick a return to Wearside over a potential transfer to Scottish giants Rangers this summer.

The midfielder has emerged as an apparent target for the Black Cats in the wake of their recent promotion to the Premier League, with a host of reports suggesting that a dramatic homecoming could be in the offing for the Ajax star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside Sunderland, Rangers have also been touted as admirers of the 34-year-old, but Brown would much rather see the veteran talent back in the North East ahead of next season.

What has Wes Brown said about Sunderland’s reported interest in Jordan Henderson?

Speaking to BoyleSports, who offer the latest Club World Cup odds, Brown said: “Out of Rangers and Sunderland, I want to see Jordan Henderson go to Sunderland. He is loved up there and is spoken so highly of, I think he could do a really good job in the team even if he doesn’t start every week. He has so much experience and would be a great addition to the squad. Rangers is a huge club of course, but I’d like to see him go back to Sunderland after all these years and help them stay up in the Premier League.”

What else did Wes Brown say about Sunderland?

Elsewhere, Brown also delivered his verdict on Jobe Bellingham’s future at the Stadium of Light amid mounting speculation linking the teenager with a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Various reports have suggested that the Bundesliga outfit are closing in on a deal for the England youth international, but for his part, Brown would prefer to see the midfielder try his luck in the Premier League before moving on from Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Jobe Bellingham should stay at Sunderland. He doesn’t have Premier League experience yet and is still learning his trade. He is getting better and better and the top clubs will be interested, but he needs to ensure he gets game time and he has that at Sunderland.

“There will be some big decisions to make, it would be hard to turn down for Sunderland if there is a big fee, but I think he should stay and show everybody what he is capable of in the Premier League with Sunderland first.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What else has been said about Sunderland’s mooted interest in Jordan Henderson?

Speaking recently on Dutch television channel Vandaag Inside, businessman Chris Woerts, who previously served on Sunderland’s board during Henderson’s early days at the club, confidently stated that the former England captain is heading back to the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is leaving Ajax. I know that for sure,” Woerts said. “I know for sure that he is going back to his old love. To the promoted Sunderland. Promoted to the Premier League last weekend. That is where he grew up, and he is going back to his roots.”

Your next Sunderland read: Jobe Bellingham makes Sunderland transfer decision with potential Borussia Dortmund fee revealed