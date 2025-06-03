Sunderland could be set for a busy summer of transfer activity

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has suggested that Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount would be an ideal signing for the Black Cats this summer.

Regis Le Bris’ side secured a return to the Premier League via the Championship play-off final last month, and have subsequently found themselves at the centre of a renewed spate of transfer speculation in recent days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while there are no concrete links between Sunderland and Mount, Gabbiadini has expressed belief that a switch to the Stadium of Light could be beneficial to both the top flight new boys and a player who registered just 611 minutes of league football this season.

What did Marco Gabbiadini say about Sunderland and Mason Mount?

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, when asked if there was one particular player he would like to see sign for Sunderland this summer, Gabbiadini said: “If we are going to spend - and I mean, this is the big question - someone like Mason Mount at Man United... They've got such a turnover of players and huge numbers and they're looking to change that again this year. He's a player who has got massive potential, I think. Maybe he hasn't fully reached it. Those kind of players would be great for us.

“I mean, obviously, [Chris] Mepham's got some Premier League experience, [Dan] Ballard, you would think [will adapt well] - at the back, I think we're not too bad. But I think an influential midfielder and a goalscorer - whether it's a ten or a striker. Obviously, we've got [Enzo] Le Fée as a permanent deal now as well. But yeah, it's going to be really hard, you know.

“Mason Mount's probably had some injury problems as well, but it's a big group [at Manchester United]. When you come back from injury, you've got a lot of players in front of you. It does make a lot of sense to me to come to a club where you will start.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What did Marco Gabbiadini say about Jordan Henderson?

When asked about the prospect of Jordan Henderson returning to Wearside amid ongoing transfer links, Gabbiadini said: “Look, he must be doing okay because he's still in the England squad, isn't he? I haven't seen any film or anything, but he must be doing all right if they're watching him and he's got picked in the next England squad.

“It would be a bit of a fairy tale, wouldn't it? And it does happen sometimes. He's been an outstanding player. He's gone on to be one of the best players in the country at times and win the top trophies and things. So I think he probably would be an asset. But it probably goes against a little bit of what the club is all about at the moment. But maybe they will make some exceptions for when we get in the top flight.”