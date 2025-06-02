Sunderland have been linked with a move for Kwame Poku

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie has urged Sheffield United to beat Sunderland to the signing of Peterborough United forward Kwame Poku this summer.

The Black Cats saw off the Blades at Wembley last weekend to seal their place in next season’s Premier League, and have since been linked with a number of prospective transfer targets.

One name that has already been mentioned is Poku’s, with the 23-year-old reportedly attracting plenty of attention after enjoying a standout season for Peterborough in League One. The winger finished the season with 12 goals and 11 assists across 31 outings in all competitions as the Posh slumped to an 18th-place finish in the third tier.

What has been said about Kwame Poku’s future?

Speaking last month, Peterborough chairman Barry Fry delivered an update on the widespread interest that his side are currently fielding in Poku. He said: “The last time I heard, there were 26 clubs in for him. I’m not surprised. The kid has what it takes to reach the Premier League. We have developed him over the past four years to the point where he is ready to take the next step in his career.”

Furthering Fry’s assessment, Football League World report that Birmingham City have already tabled an offer to sign Poku, while also stating that both Sunderland and Sheffield United are keen on the forward. To that end, it is suggested that the Black Cats’ enhanced financial power, brought about by their promotion to the Premier League, could give them an edge if they decide to firm up their interest.

As things stand, Poku is expected to depart Peterborough this summer, with his contract set to expire over the summer. In the event of him joining another English club, United are hopeful that they will receive some kind of compensation for the player via a tribunal, but if he moves abroad - including north of the border to Scotland - then he will likely depart for a fraction of the price. With that in mind, both Celtic and Rangers are also said to be monitoring his situation.

What has Lee Hendrie said about Kwame Poku?

Speaking to Football League World, pundit Hendrie suggested that it is Sheffield United who should be going all out to sign Poku, despite Sunderland’s touted interest. He said: "Kwame Poku, he's been linked with a hell of a lot of clubs for obvious reasons.

"It's no surprise that he's been linked with a move to Sheffield United, you look at the players they've had. The likes of [Jesurun] Rak-Sakyi, they brought him in on loan, when you look at the wide players they've used, it's no surprise he's being linked.

"I think that would be a fantastic signing, I really do. He's got bags of potential, I really like what he brings and I think he would be a really, really good signing for Sheffield United pushing for promotion next time around."