Juan Sartori outlines 'dream' Sunderland transfer amid emotional Wembley verdict

Juan Sartori has been speaking in the aftermath of Sunderland’s successful promotion bid

Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori has admitted that it is his “dream” to one day bring a Uruguayan player to the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are currently revelling in the aftermath of their long-awaited promotion back to the Premier League, having beaten Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final on Saturday - a match that Sartori was in attendance for.

As focus on Wearside now shifts to an upcoming top flight campaign, and a tantalising summer of recruitment, the Uruguayan - who owns a 36% stake of Sunderland - has admitted that he would love to one day sign a compatriot for the club.

What has Juan Sartori said about Sunderland’s Wembley success and transfer aspirations?

Discussing Sunderland’s victory at Wembley during an interview with El Espectador Deportes’ La Mañana del Fútbol, as relayed by El Observador, Sartori said: “It was a very nice moment, very exciting. It was many years of effort. We bought the club almost seven years ago, destroyed in the third division and it was something that took us from that moment very low until this weekend where at Wembley, in front of 80,000 people, with the whole world waiting to see if Sunderland would return to the Premier League.

“We won that game full of stories. Many people talk about money, they say it’s the most expensive game in history, because you have like $200 million in prize money to go up to the Premier League in one game, which is something unique, but for us it’s the culmination of a project of many years, with many individual stories.

“Those of you who followed and some of you will have seen the Netflix documentary, you know that the whole world was waiting to see when Sunderland would get back to the Premier League, and what we put together is a project where we bet on something very different, because if you see, it’s the youngest club in all levels of English football. If you look at the players one by one it’s full of stories where we bet on youth, hunger, the desire to do something new and make history again.”

When asked if he would like to sign a Uruguayan player for Sunderland, he responded: “That’s always a dream, but you also have to separate heartfelt decisions from patriotic ones, so one would like to make the right decision at the right time. I’m sure that one day we’ll manage to bring a Uruguayan to Sunderland, and that it will be under the best conditions, but that’s what we’ll see now. The goal isn’t to bring a Uruguayan; it’s a dream that I hope can come true one day.”

