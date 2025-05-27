Kristjaan Speakman sends nine-word message to Sunderland fans after promotion triumph

Sunderland sealed promotion back to the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has taken to social media to send a message to supporters following Saturday’s Championship play-off final victory over Sheffield United.

The Black Cats ended an eight-year stint in the EFL with a 2-1 victory at Wembley, sealing the result thanks to late goals from Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson.

For their part, Speakman and his recruitment team have largely been credited with helping the club to climb up the divisions in recent years, and a number of recent signings have played pivotal roles in Regis Le Bris’ squad this season.

What did Kristjaan Speakman say about Sunderland’s promotion triumph?

Taking to social media in the aftermath of Sunderland’s weekend in the capital, Speakman delivered a succinct message to supporters, outlining his delight at winning promotion. He said: “From me and my family to yours… Congratulations everyone.”

What has been said about Sunderland’s ownership in recent times?

Speaking on talkSPORT over the weekend, Sunderland legend Niall Quinn hailed the manner in which the club has conducted its business in recent times. He said: “They've done everything very classy up to now, the Sunderland people in charge over the last two or three years. They're really building something, I think, in the mould of say what Bournemouth, Brighton, Brentford are doing. They did it with a little bit deeper thought. As you know, the Moneyball type input that those clubs have brought has probably given the likes of Sunderland good lessons to learn in terms of how you would do that and make sure that you don't get the club into big trouble if it all falls apart. And it's always the big point.

“But what I love about Sunderland and the new owners, if you like, they've been there a while now, the Louis-Dreyfus family. I think there's a professionalism and a common sense approach. I don't think you'll see Sunderland signing 13, 14 players. Now, somehow that got there eventually for Nottingham Forest, but if you remember when they did that first, everybody was scratching their head saying, what have they done? So there's a balance to be had.

“I wouldn't offer any advice at this stage because the game has changed so much in the last, I suppose it's nearly 20 years since I went back in as chairman. But what I expect from Sunderland is shrewdness. I think that's the key. They've been very shrewd to do what they've done. And remember, I think Sunderland are the team with the most players to play the most minutes who came through the academy this season of any club. I think that will tell you the basis of how the new era will unfold.

“It’ll interesting to see how their net has been spreading over the last six months, because there's no doubt they will have been doing an ‘if’ scenario... if we go up, if we don't go up, what's happening? Because it all comes around very quickly. I mean, there'll be Premier League meetings next week that they'll have to attend. They'll get into the flow of that and all of the different things that are arising in the preparation for this wonderful time at the club. But I'd say, you know, in the build up, there's three or four [transfer targets] there, I'm sure, that if we get there, we'll go after them. They'll keep it close to their chest - it'll probably get out nearer the time.”

