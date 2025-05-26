Jordan Henderson’s name has been mentioned with Sunderland after the club’s promotion to the Premier League

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland chairman and club legend Niall Quinn has spoken about the possibility of Jordan Henderson returning to the Stadium of Light.

Henderson, who began his career at Sunderland before earning a £20million move to Anfield in 2011, has been linked with a return to Wearside following the club’s dramatic promotion back to the Premier League. The 33-year-old midfielder, currently with Ajax, has made no secret of his affection for the Black Cats, and Quinn believes a return would be welcomed with open arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Well, I had it from the day Jordan left and Liverpool paid us £20million back in the day that there was a big wide door open for him any time he wanted to come back," Quinn told talkSPORT when asked whether Henderson should consider ending his career at Sunderland. "Obviously, it's not my business to do anything but just comment on that. But wouldn't it be something else?”

Quinn, who was at the club during Henderson’s early development during his time at the club, praised the midfielder's character and influence throughout his decorated career. "I think he's been a credit to the game, his hard work and his team play. He's a real sort of driver,” he said.

Henderson lifted every major honour available during his time at Liverpool, including the Premier League and Champions League, and captained England at major tournaments. His return would represent not only a fairytale conclusion to his career, but also a significant boost to Sunderland’s squad as they prepare for life back in the top flight, though there has yet to be an indication that the Black Cats are interested in bringing the former midfielder back to the club.

What Régis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s stunning win

“It's a fantastic scenario for us, again,” Le Bris said. “Like the semi-final, just absolutely fantastic. Tough for the coaches and fans probably but again we showed strong character. Even when we were not dominant, even when we have struggled as a squad, we stay connected and stick to our plan. Then later in the game, you feel that maybe can change the momentum. This was the case today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“We lost Luke early, and a substitution too. At the same time, I was comfortable to make this sub because we knew Meps was ready. He has been really impressive this season, as a player but also as a person and as a pro. When he came out of the team ahead of the semi finals, he told me, 'I will stay connected with the group, don't worry'. He showed today that this behaviour was really important for the squad. We switched him with Ballard because they targeted this side with Kieffer Moore, so we managed this.”

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: Sunderland rises to rejoice in generational Wembley victory paved by pain and heartbreak