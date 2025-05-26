The former Sunderland head coach was reportedly a guest of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus against Sheffield United

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray was reportedly invited to the Championship play-off final at Wembley by Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, and he received a hero’s welcome from the red-and-white faithful on his way into the stadium.

In heartwarming scenes on Wembley Way, Mowbray was mobbed by Sunderland supporters, many of whom took the chance to thank him for his contribution to the club's resurgence over the past two seasons. The 61-year-old, who left the club in December 2023, was all smiles as he posed for selfies, shook hands, and shared conversations with fans who still hold him in high regard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters surrounded him in a spontaneous show of appreciation, creating a moment that felt just as emotional as it was joyous. You can watch those brilliant scenes by following this link. Though Mowbray’s departure came under difficult circumstances midway through the season, the foundations he laid, particularly in nurturing young talents, instrumental in Sunderland’s progression under Régis Le Bris, who guided the team to a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United at Wembley to secure Premier League promotion.

What Régis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s stunning win

“It's a fantastic scenario for us, again,” Le Bris said. “Like the semi-final, just absolutely fantastic. Tough for the coaches and fans probably but again we showed strong character. Even when we were not dominant, even when we have struggled as a squad, we stay connected and stick to our plan. Then later in the game, you feel that maybe can change the momentum. This was the case today.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“We lost Luke early, and a substitution too. At the same time, I was comfortable to make this sub because we knew Meps was ready. He has been really impressive this season, as a player but also as a person and as a pro. When he came out of the team ahead of the semi finals, he told me, 'I will stay connected with the group, don't worry'. He showed today that this behaviour was really important for the squad. We switched him with Ballard because they targeted this side with Kieffer Moore, so we managed this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your next Sunderland read: 'Stunning': Sunderland player rating photos after remarkable Sheff Utd comeback win - gallery