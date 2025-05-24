Watch the wonderful scenes as Sunderland fans mob Tony Mowbray on Wembley Way

Watch the wonderful scenes as Sunderland fans mob Tony Mowbray.

Sunderland face Sheffield United at Wembley this afternoon - and there was a former manager mixing among the fans on Wembley Way.

Tony Mowbray was mobbed by Sunderland supporters as he made his way along Wembley Way to the stadium, taking time to take pictures and videos with supporters. There was wonderful scenes and you can watch them here in our video.

Meanwhile, Sunderland supporters have been hailed for providing the ‘loudest celebrations’ as they descend on Wembley for the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United.

The Black Cats set up a memorable night on Wearside when they claimed a 2-1 win at Coventry City in the first leg of their play-off semi-final earlier this month. The Sky Blues hit back in the second leg as an Ephron Mason-Clarke strike took the tie into extra-time - but it was Sunderland that secured progression as a late goal from Dan Ballard set off wild celebrations around the Stadium of Light.

With tens of thousands of supporters now making their way to the home of football, Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff has praised the Wearside faithful and described the celebrations he witnessed in the aftermath of their semi-final second leg as the loudest he had witnessed.

