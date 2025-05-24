I don’t know why you guys are interviewing me - although it’s probably my best game in a Sunderland top since I joined the club. I am so proud of these boys, so proud. I can’t believe what I’ve just seen, I’m unbelievably proud. I’ve never had anxiety like it, I was quietly confident in the boys.“We’ve done it all season, we’ve come back from defeats and the way the first-half panned out, it looked like they were just sitting there. The game-plan was to get to half-time, get one goal and the next one would follow. The gaffer said it, we knew how important that next goal would be.“I haven’t, those boys have. Tommy Watson, Sunderland legend, those boys over there celebrating, Sunderland legends. I’m just delighted to play a part in this happiness. I was just there on the side and I think I covered more distance when Eli and Tommy scored than I did in my whole appearance. I’m just unbelievably grateful.