Sunderland v Sheffield United: Chris Wilder and Régis Le Bris react after Tommy Watson winner
Sunderland play for a place in next season’s Premier League on Saturday afternoon as they face Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United at Wembley.
Sunderland v Sheff Utd LIVE: Team news and live score updates
Le Bris on signing Enzo Le Fee permanently
First of all, he has been a strong team mate. This is what I want to reiterate. He started as a left winger, playing most of the time in position. When we had the opportunity to play with Romaine again, it was a chance to play Enzo in his main position. Because they have not had much experience together, their references were probably not very clean. We felt that our connection in midfield was not perfect in this game, but we felt that the experience of playing was useful later in the game. It proved to be the case.
Le Bris on early Luke O'Nien injury
We lost Luke early, and a substitution too. At the same time, I was comfortable to make this sub because we knew Meps was ready. He has been really impressive this season, as a player but also as a person and as a pro. When he came out of the team ahead of the semi finals, he told me, 'I will stay connected with the group, don't worry'. He showed today that this behaviour was really important for the squad. We switched him with Ballard because they targeted this side with Kieffer Moore, so we managed this.
Le Bris on his celebration for winning goal
I wasn't calm?! It's a fantastic scenario for us, again. Like the semi final, just absolutely fantastic. Tough for the coaches and fans probably but again we showed strong character. Even when we were not dominant, even when we have struggled as a squad - we stay connected and stick to our plan. Then later in the game, you feel that maybe can change the momentum. This was the case today.
Le Bris on keeping Tommy Watson in the fold
It was probably a tough decision for Tommy but it was clear in all of our minds that he was still a player for Sunderland. I think the group accepted this, knowing that he was a good player that could help. In football you never know what will happen. This afternoon, his opportunity came.
Wilder on what's next
Everything will take care of itself. I’ve not thought about player’s futures or personally. Everyone will be hurting. We’re going to have to deal with it.
We should have seen it out until Anel comes back on the pitch. It wasn’t to be.
It’s bitter for us. It’s going to take a while to get over but I’ve managed a lot of games, it’s not always been a fairytale.
Wilder continued
I’ve not spoken to the players yet. We all have to suffer. Our support gave us really energy.
You’ve got to put teams to bed, be clinical and smart.
Wilder continued
They left opportunities and we were too loose in possession, gave up some really clean opportunities to and punish them. If we get the second I think we win the game.
I never felt worried on the sidelines. Two goals from our point of view are really poor. The first goal we’ve made a couple of poor decisions, the second we’ve secured the ball at the top of the pitch. It’s amazing what stories bring up - local lad on his way to Brighton counters and finds a finish. Fairytale stuff for the boy and Sunderland.
More from Wilder
Certain moments we needed to be better with. They’ve taken their moments and punished us severely.
We started off really well, on the front foot. Found our moment. There’ll be a lot of talk about VAR - I think I’m being consistent in that we’ve played 48 games and then it’s a subjective decision from the referee.
I don’t think the goalkeeper gets anywhere near it. It gave them a lifeline and real energy.
Chris Wilder press conference
First of all, congratulations to Regis, his players and staff. The fans of Sunderland.
It’s a great experience for them next season. It’s going to take quite a while to get over, we’re going to have to suffer and go through the pain.
We reset really well for the play-offs, the prep was really good.
The moment
Jobe Bellingham reaction
It means everything. I take a lot of pride in being one of the players who helped this great club get back to where it belongs.
I always believed [even at 1-0 down]. You have to believe. When you’ve got supporters like this [how can you not believe]?
All the ex-pros on Sky say we’re inexperienced, but we’ve proved that doesn’t matter. You get experience by failing and in the end we’ve come good. I’m really proud.
Anthony Patterson reacts
Here’s what the Sunderland goalkeeper told Sky Sports
It's incredible, I don't think I can put it into words. I'm so proud of the boys. They stuck in right to the end and got a reward in the end, I'm so happy. It's fine to make saves and help the team in that way but I am just delighted we won the game and can now celebrate. I've not even thought about it (the Premier League) yet, I don't think it's really sunk in what is happening yet. I am just going to enjoy every moment now.
Sensational scenes
Tommy Watson reaction
I think my celebration said it all. I can’t really put it into words to be honest. Just look around, it’s unbelievable. We will see each other in the Premier League next season, in the big-time. I can’t wait. I’ve been thinking about it for weeks, I was desperate and that story was written when I came off the bench. I couldn’t have pictured it any better. I got closed down and I saw a little gap so I just used the defender to put it in the bottom corner.
Luke O'Nien reaction
I don’t know why you guys are interviewing me - although it’s probably my best game in a Sunderland top since I joined the club. I am so proud of these boys, so proud. I can’t believe what I’ve just seen, I’m unbelievably proud. I’ve never had anxiety like it, I was quietly confident in the boys.“We’ve done it all season, we’ve come back from defeats and the way the first-half panned out, it looked like they were just sitting there. The game-plan was to get to half-time, get one goal and the next one would follow. The gaffer said it, we knew how important that next goal would be.“I haven’t, those boys have. Tommy Watson, Sunderland legend, those boys over there celebrating, Sunderland legends. I’m just delighted to play a part in this happiness. I was just there on the side and I think I covered more distance when Eli and Tommy scored than I did in my whole appearance. I’m just unbelievably grateful.
FULL TIME
SUNDERLAND ARE BACK IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE.
WHAT A TEAM.
