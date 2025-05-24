Sunderland have been promoted to the Premier League after a stunning comeback win against Sheffield United.
Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson scored the goals as the Black Cats sealed their top-flight return after an eight-year absence. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats on a stunning day for the club...
1. Anthony Patterson
Stunning performance. Great early save from Moore and then from Brooks in the second half. Kept his side in. Stood tall when it mattered. 8 | Phil Smith Photo: Phil Smith
2. Dennis Cirkin
Got away with one very big mistake in the second half as Brooks missed, but drove forward relentlessly through the second half. 7 | Phil Smith
3. Trai Hume
Put in some wicked deliveries and got stronger as the game went on. Dominated his late battle with Brereton Diaz and linked up well with Roberts. 7 | Phil Smith Photo: Phil Smith
4. Luke O'Nien
Has worked so hard this season - an agonising way for this campaign to come to a conclusion as he suffered what looked like a dislocated shoulder just minutes into the gane. N/A | Phil Smith
