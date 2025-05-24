'Stunning': Sunderland player rating photos after remarkable Sheff Utd comeback win - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 24th May 2025, 17:22 BST

Sunderland are back in the Premier League after being Sheffield United

Sunderland have been promoted to the Premier League after a stunning comeback win against Sheffield United.

Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson scored the goals as the Black Cats sealed their top-flight return after an eight-year absence. Here’s how we rated the Black Cats on a stunning day for the club...

Stunning performance. Great early save from Moore and then from Brooks in the second half. Kept his side in. Stood tall when it mattered. 8

1. Anthony Patterson

Stunning performance. Great early save from Moore and then from Brooks in the second half. Kept his side in. Stood tall when it mattered. 8 | Phil Smith Photo: Phil Smith

Got away with one very big mistake in the second half as Brooks missed, but drove forward relentlessly through the second half. 7

2. Dennis Cirkin

Got away with one very big mistake in the second half as Brooks missed, but drove forward relentlessly through the second half. 7 | Phil Smith

Put in some wicked deliveries and got stronger as the game went on. Dominated his late battle with Brereton Diaz and linked up well with Roberts. 7

3. Trai Hume

Put in some wicked deliveries and got stronger as the game went on. Dominated his late battle with Brereton Diaz and linked up well with Roberts. 7 | Phil Smith Photo: Phil Smith

Has worked so hard this season - an agonising way for this campaign to come to a conclusion as he suffered what looked like a dislocated shoulder just minutes into the gane. N/A

4. Luke O'Nien

Has worked so hard this season - an agonising way for this campaign to come to a conclusion as he suffered what looked like a dislocated shoulder just minutes into the gane. N/A | Phil Smith

