Sunderland have been linked with a possible reunion with Jordan Henderson

Sunderland have a “good chance” of re-signing Jordan Henderson this summer, according to reports in the Netherlands.

The Black Cats academy graduate is currently on the books at Dutch giants Ajax, and was in attendance at Wembley to witness his boyhood club seal a long-awaited return to the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as Tommy Watson’s stoppage time goal secured a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final.

And with Sunderland now back in the top flight, it has been suggested that they could be in a good position to swoop for the England international over the coming months.

What has been said about Jordan Henderson’s future?

According to senior De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij, Henderson is open to the prospect of leaving Ajax this summer, and as a consequence, both Sunderland and Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers have a “good chance” of signing him.

Speaking on a podcast, as quoted by Voetbal Zone, Verweij said: “He [Henderson] is also being linked to Rangers. Steven Gerrard is said to be the new manager there and he would like to bring Henderson over there.

“But Sunderland is his old club and of course he wasn’t in the stands for nothing. Ajax wants to get rid of his salary, that is one of the conflicts between the Ajax management and [former Ajax head coach] Francesco Farioli.

“Farioli really wanted to keep him, Ajax wanted to get rid of his salary. I think now that Farioli is gone, Henderson wants to leave too. He felt a lot of confidence. I think the road to one of those two clubs is open.”

What else has been said about the prospect of Jordan Henderson returning to Sunderland?

Reflecting on the possibility of Henderson making an emotional homecoming, former Sunderland striker Niall Quinn told talkSPORT: "Well, I had it from the day Jordan left and Liverpool paid us £20 million back in the day that there was a big wide door open for him any time he wanted to come back. Obviously, it's not my business to do anything but just comment on that. But wouldn't it be something else?”

Quinn, who was at the club during Henderson’s early development during his time at the club, also praised the midfielder's character and influence throughout his decorated career. He added: "I think he's been a credit to the game, his hard work and his team play. He's a real sort of driver.”

Henderson left Sunderland for Liverpool in 2011, and would go on to lift every major honour available during his time at Anfield, including the Premier League and Champions League, as well as captaining England at major tournaments.

