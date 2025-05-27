Sunderland have secured a return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence

Sunderland director Maurice Louis-Dreyfus has thanked fans for their support after the club secured its return to the Premier League with a win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Black Cats fought back from Tyrese Campbell’s first-half goal to secure a 2-1 win, Eliezer Mayenda equalising before Tommy Watson sparked delirium in the West End of Wembley with a 95th-minute goal. Louis-Dreyfus, brother of chairman and majority shareholder Kyril, sits on the club’s board as a non-executive director.

In an emotional post on social media, Louis-Dreyfus reflected on the club’s achievement and those involved in it.

“We are Premier League,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote.

“I am so happy for everybody associated with this amazing football club: the players (the youngest squad in the division), the staff, RLB - what a man!- and his coaching team; Kristjaan, who has done an unbelievable job over the last four years; Kyril, who deserves all the praise in the world; and last but not least, of course, the supporters, who have stuck with us through the rough patches. You deserve it the most and have pushed the team to get this far. Onwards and upwards - together.”

What Régis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s play-off triumph

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of Sunderland’s win over Sheffield United, Le Bris hailed his players for the resilience and consistency over the course of the season.

“It's a fantastic scenario for us, again,” he said.

“Like the semi final, just absolutely fantastic. Tough for the coaches and fans probably but again we showed strong character. Even when we were not dominant, even when we have struggled as a squad - we stay connected and stick to our plan. Then later in the game, you feel that maybe can change the momentum. This was the case today.

“We spoke before, the feeling I had about this team when I watched them last season. They played well sometimes, fantastic football. I watched them beat Southampton 5-0, so it was clear that it was possible for them to be dominant, very efficient. But at the same time, they were so inconsistent. They had ups, but lots of downs. My job and that of the coaching staff was to give the methodology to bring consistency. It worked well but you need talented players and a strong connection in the team. They have worked so hard together and at the end, I think this game was the perfect example of the season.”

