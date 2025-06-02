Sunderland set to hold talks with Liverpool over summer transfer agreement - reports

Sunderland could make another move for Jayden Danns this summer

Sunderland “will hold talks” with Liverpool over the prospect of a second loan deal for promising striker Jayden Danns, according to reports.

The Black Cats signed the forward on deadline day of the January transfer window, despite the fact that an injury was discovered during his medical on Wearside. Ultimately, that setback would prove to be enough to ensure that Danns failed to make a single appearance for Regis Le Bris’ side during their promotion run-in, with the starlet returning to Merseyside to continue his rehabilitation.

But despite one false start in the North East, an update on Danns’ situation has suggested that he could be in line for a potential return to Sunderland - depending on negotiations between the Black Cats and his parent club.

What has been said about Sunderland’s interest in Jayden Danns?

According to the Northern Echo, Sunderland are planning on holding talks with Liverpool over the possibility of signing Danns on another loan deal this summer.

Despite not featuring for the Black Cats, the striker is understood to have made a number of trips to the North East to watch Regis Le Bris’ side in action, and is also said to have spoken to the head coach on several occasions once the extent of his injury became clear. The Northern Echo state that those chats have helped form a strong relationship, while the Liverpool hierarchy have also been impressed with the manner in which Sunderland handled a less than ideal situation involving their loanee.

As things stand, the expectation is that Danns will take part in Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia, but it remains to be seen whether he will be deemed surplus to requirements by Arne Slot again next term. If he is then another temporary stint away from Anfield could be in the offing, with Sunderland representing a potential destination.

What did Kristjaan Speakman say about Jayden Danns’ loan deal?

Speaking after Danns signed on deadline day, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman explained that the late discovery of the injury - which no party had previously been aware of - left Sunderland with little time to source another striker.

He said: “Jayden was a player we really wanted to sign and it was just really unfortunate, at the very end we uncovered something. He was fully training, playing... and now he's going to have rest for a period of time. When it comes at a very late hour, it becomes very difficult for us to find an alternative. We had a really good discussion with Liverpool about the way forward and he can hopefully come and join us at some stage. For us it wasn't just about adding numbers to the group, it was about quality and personality. Jayden met both of that criteria.”