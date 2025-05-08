Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coventry City v Sunderland: The latest news ahead of the Championship play-off semi-final.

Sunderland favourite Marco Gabbiadini believes the upcoming games against Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final will be ‘one of the biggest nights’ of Regis Le Bris’ career to date.

Sunderland head coach Le Bris, meanwhile, remains confident that Sunderland fans will see a different side when their Championship play-off campaign begins at Coventry City on Friday night, with the return leg at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday. The other semi-final sees Sheffield United take on Bristol City, with a place at Wembley up for grabs for the winner of the two-legged clash.

The Black Cats go into the game on Friday night having lost the last five games of the regular season, scoring just one goal in the process. The head coach has heavily rotated during that time and believes his strategy will ensure his team can compete against a strong opponent.

Pundits have been having their say ahead of the play-off semi finals, including former Sunderland striker Gabbiadini.

"How could he not be excited? He's going to play in front of two full crowds," Gabbiadini told BBC Radio Newcastle. "Coventry have got good support, we are going to have an amazing atmosphere at the Stadium of Light. It's just what you do the job for. "Tuesday night at home, it's probably one of the biggest nights of his career."

Meanwhile, BBC Radio Newcastle's Sunderland commentator Nick Barnes believes the big-game experience of Frank Lampard could prove key, given his playing success with Chelsea and England and his previous roles in management.

"Frank Lampard's a former England international and he's been in this situation how many times with England, with Chelsea, with whoever," Barnes said. "Regis Le Bris has never been in this situation before as a manager and there's a psychology going on there in the dressing rooms. Frank Lampard will use that experience, without question."

What has the Sunderland head coach said ahead of the play-off game?

“This all started with a massive achievement,” said Le Bris at his pre-match press conference at the Academy of Light on Wednesday afternoon. “We were in the top four all season and secured the fourth place. After that, probably after the games against Leeds and Hull, we felt that the automatic promotion became unrealistic.

“But at the same time, the fourth place was secured really early, so we didn’t really have anything to chase. In that situation, I think it’s tough for all of the teams in the world.

“If you look at Paris St Germain in France, for example, they won the title and went unbeaten all season. But when they started to prepare for the semi-final, they lost two games in a row, one at home and one away. Even the biggest teams in the world can struggle in that situation, and I think it was the case for us as well.

“Now, we play for a specific event and we have something to chase, so the mindset will be completely different.”

