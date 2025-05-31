Sunderland face a big summer in the transfer window as they prepare for their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

The summer transfer window will officially open for business on Sunday and it would be safe to suggest it could be the most important in Sunderland’s recent history.

Boosted by their Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United, the Black Cats will hope to add further quality to their squad as they prepare to take on the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League when the new season gets underway in August.

Speculation over who could arrive and who could depart from the Stadium of Light had already kickstarted prior to the Wembley win over the Blades - and it has gone into overdrive after Sunderland officially confirmed their eight-year absence from English football’s top flight had been brought to an end.

So what deals could Sunderland focus on as the summer transfer window opens for business?

8 deals Sunderland could do as the summer transfer window opens for business

Ajax' Dutch midfielder Kian Fitz-Jim and Ajax's English midfielder #6 Jordan Henderson celebrate the victory of their team at the end of the Dutch Eredivisie football match between AFC Ajax and Feyenoord at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, on February 2, 2025. Ajax won 2-1 over Feyenoord | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Jordan Henderson

There isn’t enough romance in this cynical world of modern day football - but Sunderland could well inject a large dose of it if they were to make a move to bring Jordan Henderson back to Wearside. Since the Academy of Light product was allowed to join Liverpool in a £20m deal in 2011, Henderson has gone on to win the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, FIFA World Club Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield and earned 83 England caps.

Enzo Le Fee

This deal is pretty much done after Sunderland’s successful bid for promotion into the Premier League triggered a clause to convert Le Fee’s loan move to Wearside into a permanent switch. The agreed fee of around £20m would make the Roma midfielder Sunderland’s new record signing and would be an impressive start to a big summer in the transfer market.

Chris Mepham

The on-loan Bournemouth defender played a big role in Sunderland’s promotion bid and provided valuable experience and leadership at the back. The Wales international is out of contract this summer and would be available on a free transfer. It feels like a quick win for Sunderland but there is sure to be competition for his services.

Tommy Doyle

The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder is one of a number of players to be linked with a move to Wearside in recent weeks as speculation over of the next man on this list has hit the headlines. Doyle has made over 50 Premier League appearances during his time at Molineux and would bring experience of what it takes to survive in the top flight.

Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham celebrates | Getty Images

The aftermath of last weekend’s play-off final win was dominated by talk Bellingham was in Germany to visit Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt and has also been linked with league rivals Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. Sunderland are determined to retain the England Under-21 star’s services but a sizeable offer could well see Bellingham heading to pastures new this summer.

Adil Aouchiche

The French midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Portsmouth and didn’t really pull up any trees on the south coast. Aouchiche will return to Wearside for pre-season as it stands - but it would be no surprise if he was allowed to leave on loan or on a permanent basis if there is interest this summer.

Nazariy Rusyn

The Ukrainian striker has been out on loan at Hadjuk Split and has struggled to make an impact with the Croatian club. Rusyn is expected to return to Wearside this summer after Hadjuk opted against triggering a permanent option in his loan agreement - but it would be no surprise to see the 26-year-old plying his trade elsewhere next season if a suitor can be found.

Abdoullah Ba

Ba is another Black Cats player that has plied their trade away from the Stadium of Light after the winger spend the second half of the season on loan at French second tier side USL Dunkerque. Little is known over Ba’s long-term prospects at Sunderland but another loan move could be on the agenda during the summer transfer window.

