The former Sunderland board member has insisted that Jordan Henderson will return to the club this summer

Jordan Henderson has been strongly linked with a stunning return to his boyhood club Sunderland, just days after the Black Cats sealed promotion back to the Premier League with a dramatic win at Wembley.

The 34-year-old midfielder is widely expected to leave Ajax this summer after a short stint in the Eredivisie, and both Sunderland and Scottish giants Rangers have been credited with interest in securing his signature. However, fresh claims from the Netherlands suggest a return to Wearside is now firmly on the cards.

Speaking on Dutch television channel Vandaag Inside, businessman Chris Woerts, who previously served on Sunderland’s board during Henderson’s early days at the club, confidently stated that the former England captain is heading back to the Stadium of Light.

“He is leaving Ajax. I know that for sure,” Woerts said. “I know for sure that he is going back to his old love. To the promoted Sunderland. Promoted to the Premier League last weekend. That is where he grew up, and he is going back to his roots.”

Henderson came through Sunderland’s academy and made his senior debut in 2008, quickly establishing himself as a top talent before earning a move to Liverpool in 2011. He went on to enjoy a decorated career at Anfield, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup while captaining the side for over eight years.

After a brief and controversial spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq, Henderson joined Ajax in January but has struggled to settle in Amsterdam. A move back to Sunderland would represent a full-circle moment for the veteran midfielder, and inject valuable top-level experience into Régis Le Bris’ newly promoted squad.

Niall Quinn delivers Jordan Henderson to Sunderland verdict

"Well, I had it from the day Jordan left and Liverpool paid us £20million back in the day that there was a big wide door open for him any time he wanted to come back," Quinn told talkSPORT when asked whether Henderson should consider ending his career at Sunderland. "Obviously, it's not my business to do anything but just comment on that. But wouldn't it be something else?”

Quinn, who was at the club during Henderson’s early development during his time at the club, praised the midfielder's character and influence throughout his decorated career. "I think he's been a credit to the game, his hard work and his team play. He's a real sort of driver,” he said.

Henderson lifted every major honour available during his time at Liverpool, including the Premier League and Champions League, and captained England at major tournaments.

