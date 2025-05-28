The latest transfer news, gossip and rumours from around the web after Sunderland’s promotion

Fresh off their dramatic Championship play-off final win over Sheffield United, Sunderland have wasted no time getting their Premier League preparations underway, and the transfer picture is beginning to take shape.

One major move has already been confirmed. French midfielder Enzo Le Fée will officially become Sunderland’s first signing of the summer after the club’s promotion activated the obligation-to-buy clause in his loan agreement from AS Roma. The 24-year-old has impressed since arriving on Wearside in January, and the final fee could rise to €23million (£19million) should all clauses be met, a figure that would make him the club’s most expensive player in history, surpassing the deal for Didier Ndong in 2016.

Promotion will also see the Black Cats fulfil financial obligations on deals struck in previous windows. The Manchester Evening News reports that a £2million payment will now be due to Manchester City as part of the agreement that brought Patrick Roberts to the Stadium of Light in 2022. The combined cost of Le Fée and Roberts could exceed £21million, highlighting the club’s investment in building a side capable of competing at the top level.

Meanwhile, the club remains linked with an emotional homecoming for former midfielder and current Ajax captain Jordan Henderson. The 33-year-old, who came through Sunderland’s academy, was in the stands at Wembley for the play-off final and is widely believed to be weighing up a summer exit from the Eredivisie giants.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Henderson has interest from both the Premier League and Serie A, and is set to decide his next move this month. Sunderland and Rangers have both been mooted as possible destinations. Dutch reports claim Ajax are keen to offload Henderson’s salary, particularly following the departure of head coach Francesco Farioli, who was eager to retain the England international.

Romano wrote on X: “Jordan Henderson will decide his future this month; English midfielder has the option to trigger additional year at Ajax but has interest from Premier League and Serie A. Henderson had a top season captaining Ajax back to UCL and back in the England squad with Tuchel.”

Another high-profile name linked with a return to the Stadium of Light is Amad Diallo. The Manchester United winger spent a memorable 2022-23 campaign on loan at Sunderland, becoming a firm fan favourite as he dazzled in the Championship.

While reports from 225foot.com suggest Sunderland are interested in reuniting with the Ivorian, a deal appears unlikely. Diallo has recently signed a contract extension keeping him at Old Trafford until 2030, and his impressive recent form has only increased his value. Any permanent transfer would require a significant fee, potentially pricing Sunderland out of a move, though a loan could still be explored later in the window.

