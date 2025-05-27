Dennis Cirkin was part of the Sunderland team who won promotion to the Premier League on Saturday.

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin has issued a heartfelt tribute to the club and the city following the Black Cats’ superb Championship play-off final victory on Saturday afternoon.

The full-back was named in Regis Le Bris’ starting XI at Wembley, playing his part in a 2-1 win over Sheffield United after both Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson struck late in the contest.

As a consequence, Cirkin has now won two play-off finals with Sunderland, having also been part of the squad that climbed out of League One in 2022. And after an emotional day in the capital, the England youth international took to social media to share his thoughts on Sunderland’s promotion.

What did Dennis Cirkin say about Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League?

Writing on Instagram, Cirkin said: “2/2 ;) Raw, real, unfiltered. I knew we’d make it. The city back where it belongs. 101% to make it happen. Proud, grateful and happy to of made this achievement with this team. From League One to Premier League, we done it all together. I could write endlessly - grit, perseverance and love. Everybody has or finds their why. We found ours.

“From the staff, to the players. We completed the ‘impossible’. But this… this post is for the city, Sunderland. Everything else aside, to put a smile on one persons face let alone the entire city that follows day in day out is all that matters to me. WE ARE BACK BABY. Bring on the pressure, hate & doubt. More to come, keep doubting ;) faith in who’s responsible, trust that things will work out just as they’re meant to. Peace in faith. <3”

What Régis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s stunning win

Speaking in a post-match press conference at Wembley, Le Bris said: “It's a fantastic scenario for us, again. Like the semi-final, just absolutely fantastic. Tough for the coaches and fans probably but again we showed strong character. Even when we were not dominant, even when we have struggled as a squad - we stay connected and stick to our plan. Then later in the game, you feel that maybe can change the momentum. This was the case today.

“We lost Luke [O’Nien, to injury] early, and a substitution too. At the same time, I was comfortable to make this sub because we knew Meps [Chris Mepham] was ready. He has been really impressive this season, as a player but also as a person and as a pro. When he came out of the team ahead of the semi-finals, he told me, 'I will stay connected with the group, don't worry'. He showed today that this behaviour was really important for the squad. We switched him with [Dan] Ballard because they targeted this side with Kieffer Moore, so we managed this.”

