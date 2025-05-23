A number of players could leave Sunderland this summer

Sunderland are gearing up for a pivotal summer in the transfer market, with a number of players potentially set to leave the Stadium of Light.

Before then, of course, there is the small matter of a Championship play-off final to contend with - and the result of Saturday’s clash with Sheffield United will no doubt have major ramifications on the business that the Black Cats can conduct over the coming months.

But as things stand, which talents are likely to depart, and who should stick around? We’ve taken a closer look below...

Jobe Bellingham - Leave

Bellingham continues to be linked with a host of German clubs, including - and perhaps most prominently - Borussia Dortmund. While the future of several players could depend on whether or not Sunderland secure promotion to the Premier League this weekend, Bellingham may end up leaving the club regardless of which division it finds itself in next season.

Nectar Triantis - Leave

So impressive for Hibernian this season, already the speculation surrounding a possible exit from Sunderland is beginning to simmer. Hibs want him back desperately, but there are likely to be other suitors too, given how brightly he has shone in Scotland of late.

Adil Aouchiche - Leave

Sent out on loan due to a lack of consistent game time, Aouchiche’s situation on Wearside is unlikely to change this summer. It feels like the right time for him to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Luis Hemir - Leave

Reports this week have suggested that Juventus’ development squad have no plans of keeping Hemir beyond the end of his current loan stint, and it really is difficult to see a future for the young striker on Wearside.

Timothee Pembele - Leave

Afforded even less of an opportunity than Aouchiche, the full-back is surely destined to become a rare transfer misfire from Kristjaan Speakman and co. A redemption arc at the Stadium of Light feels improbable.

Abdoullah Ba - Leave

Regis Le Bris decided early on that Ba would play no real part in his plans, and a loan to the French second division promptly followed. USL Dunkerque have previously hinted that they will not be able to afford a permanent deal for the winger, and their failure to secure promotion has surely increased the likelihood of him returning to England in the coming weeks. Regardless, you would imagine his time in the North East is effectively over.

Pierre Ekwah - Leave

After Saint-Etienne’s relegation was confirmed over the weekend, it has since become apparent that the French club will not be making a move to sign Ekwah on a permanent basis, and while that means that the midfielder will be returning to the Stadium of Light in the short term, the expectation surely has to be that he will move on in some capacity over the coming months.

Nazariy Rusyn - Leave

Like Ekwah, Rusyn left Sunderland on a loan with an option to buy attached. Whether Hajduk Split choose to exercise it remains to be seen, but either way, it is hard to see him coming back to Wearside.

Joe Anderson - Leave

Starved of opportunity and predominantly languishing in the U21s, you suspect that if a suitable bid is tabled, Sunderland will have no qualms about allowing Anderson to leave the club.

Dan Neil - Stay

Neil’s contract situation in the North East is precarious, and it will surely be a priority of the club this summer to get a new deal agreed as soon as possible. If that does happen, then he will stay, and you suspect that in an ideal world, he would love nothing more than captaining his boyhood club in the Premier League.

Anthony Patterson - Stay

Patterson was at the centre of widespread transfer speculation earlier in the season, but that appears to have quietened down somewhat, and after repeated reassurances from Le Bris that he is very much his number one between the sticks, the prospect of an exit feels decidedly more distant.

Dennis Cirkin - Stay

Another who is in a relatively precarious position with regards to his current contract, the hope will be that Sunderland can tie him down to a long term deal and secure his future for a good while to come.