Sunderland have been linked with a move for Vladyslav Vanat.

Sunderland are the latest club to have been credited with an interest in Dynamo Kyiv attacker Vladyslav Vanat.

The Ukrainian striker has enjoyed a prolific season in his home country, registering 21 goals and eights assists across 44 outings in all competitions this term. The 23-year-old is a graduate of Dynamo’s own academy system, and made his senior debut in 2021.

Predominantly operating in a central role, but capable of playing off the left flank too, Vanat has since gone on to rack up 48 goals and 21 assists across 111 first team appearances in total, as well as amassing 11 caps for Ukraine, scoring twice.

What has been said about Sunderland’s interest in Vladyslav Vanat?

According to journalist Mikhail Spivakovsky, who outlines Sunderland’s apparent interest on TaToTake, relayed by Dynamo.Kiev.ua, the Black Cats are the latest English club to cast an eye over Vanat ahead of the summer transfer window.

It is suggested that Regis Le Bris’ side have included the forward on a list of prospective targets heading into the market, with two to three players reportedly in their sights. To that end, Sunderland are not the only side monitoring Vanat either. Indeed, last week, an update from Ukraine stated that both Leeds United and Fulham are chasing the player, with suggestions that he would prefer a move to the Premier League over the coming months - but only after participating in Dynamo’s Champions League qualifiers.

Further afield, Turkish outfit Trabzonspor have also been touted as admirers, but Dynamo president Ihor Surkis has sought to quell rumours that his side have received any bid for Vanat at the present moment in time. He said: “All these are still just ‘fake news’ that have no confirmation. The club didn’t receive anything. If there are proposals, we will consider. Transfers are made in silence.”

What has been said about Sunderland’s transfer plans?

When asked about Sunderland’s transfer plans, and the prospect of in-demand players leaving the Stadium of Light this summer, in the build-up to their play-off campaign, head coach Regis Le Bris said: "I don't want to think too much about the future. Obviously when you have a successful team, especially with young players, talented players, it's always tough to say that you will keep them all in the future. We'll have a lot of interest in these players, so we'll see later. What I can say is that they are all absolutely focused on these games ahead of us. This is really clear, 100%."

Speaking earlier, however, Le Bris did confirm that planning for next season was well under way behind the scenes at the Academy of Light. He said: “We're working on two plans [one for the Premier League and one for the Championship].

"The main focus is on the play-offs but at the same time we still have a lot to do and speak regularly with Kristjaan [Speakman], Kyril [Louis-Dreyfus] and the recruitment structure. We have regular meetings, I have one this afternoon for example, it's all part of the process.”