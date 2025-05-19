Sheffield United have confirmed that their X account has been compromised just days before the play-off final against Sunderland

Sheffield United have confirmed that their official X account has been hacked just days before their huge Championship play-off final against Sunderland at Wembley Stadium.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the club revealed that the account had been “temporarily compromised” due to an online attack, and that any content posted during the breach was not authorised by the club.

Several unauthorised tweets appeared during the hack, including bizarre messages referencing online cryptocurrency platforms and multiple jibes aimed at Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan. Some posts also linked to external Bitcoin sites, prompting concerns from fans about potential scams.

The club has urged supporters to ignore any posts, interactions or private messages made from the account until further notice. A statement from Sheffield United read: “Due to an online attack, Sheffield United's X social media account has been temporarily compromised. Any posts, interactions or private messages made from the account are not authorised by the club. United will keep supporters updated about the status of the account and when access is reclaimed.”

The timing of the incident is far from ideal, coming just days before Chris Wilder’s side are due to face Sunderland at Wembley, with a place in the Premier League on the line. The Blades said they are working to recover access to the account and will inform supporters when the situation is resolved. Fans are advised not to engage with or click on any suspicious links from the @SheffieldUnited handle until further notice.

What has Le Bris said about the play-off final against Sheffield United?

Régis Le Bris hailed Sunderland’s campaign as a tremendous success, regardless of the outcome at Wembley — but insists his squad are fully focused on finishing the season in the best way possible.

The head coach is under no illusions about the challenge that awaits in the Championship play-off final, with opponents Sheffield United amassing 92 points during the regular season, despite starting with a two-point deduction, and cruising past Bristol City 6-0 on aggregate in their semi-final.

Following their dramatic and exhausting two-legged win over Coventry City, Sunderland’s players and staff were given Wednesday off to recover. Preparations for the Wembley showdown will begin in earnest when they return to the training ground on Thursday.

“Getting to the final shows that this season has been fantastic," Le Bris said. "It is very important to say that because you can win or lose at the end, but what we have lived together this season was absolutely brilliant. We cannot forget that. But at the same time, it is really important to think about Wembley now and the final game we have to play. We have one more game. It will be another tough challenge, but we will be really focused on that game now. We will switch our attention to Wembley towards the end of the week, and then we will have a full week to prepare for the game. That is the next step for us now."

