Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham has been speaking ahead of the Championship play-off semi final against Sheffield United

Jobe Bellingham has opened up on his first trip to the Stadium of Light two years ago, stating that it was the day that he made his mind up he would join the club.

Bellingham was a guest as Sunderland beat Luton Town 2-1 in the first leg of their play-off semi final, falling to a narrow defeat in the second leg days later. Two years on, Bellingham could be part of the team that takes the final step and leads the Black Cats back to the top tier if they get past Sheffield United in the play-off final at Wembley on Saturday.

Bellingham had interest from the Premier League last summer but opted to stay for another promotion push after an initially promising first campaign on Wearside ended in a 16th-placed finish.

"That game a couple of years ago was the day I knew I would sign for Sunderland," Bellingham told safc.com.

"It was such a special occasion, I didn't realise the extent of the club. I'd heard a lot of things, but I didn't realise the team were that good for a start, that young. Also the fans and the atmosphere. I remember seeing it and thinking, 'I'd be daft not to join Sunderland'. I remember watching the game wanting to be on the pitch. For me personally, to get promoted this year means everything. The lads and myself have invested so much this year. I've given everything after last season and the way that it ended, I wanted to make sure that I was still here for a starter and that I was ready to go and right wrongs. I wanted to take Sunderland back to where I believe they should always be. I worked tirelessly to be in the best shape to play the best football I can, and so did all the lads. It would mean everything if we can all share that moment at Wembley."

Bellingham said the mood in the camp was positive but focused as the Black Cats face for a stern test against Chris Wilder's side.

The 19-year-old believes the connection the players have built with the fans over the course of the season, which culminated in Dan Ballard's 122nd-minute goal to secure a place at Wembley, could be key.

"It's crazy really that after the season we've had - I think we've done really well and deserve to be there [at Wembley]," Jobe said.

"The fans will be behind us in full force. I'm really looking to forward it. I think everyone is confident in a way that we believe in ourselves and we should do because we've just beaten a really good team in Coventry, and the manner we did it really connected us all together. There's a lot of togetherness, confidence in ourselves but also in each other. We're quite calm and really focused, so I think it's a good balance.

"The semi final, I don't know what to say really. It was just magical, genuinely magical. So loud and to share it with the group of lads we have it, it was really cool and really special. They're priceless moments, the reason you play. I've just tried to bottle up and save it for another time to recall it. Unbelievable moments, but there's more to be done.

"As we experience new challenges as a team and individuals, you're developing that know-how, especially in those kind of high-pressure games like we've had, where our backs were up against the wall at times.

"Sheffield United are a really good team. We've had two good contests against them this season, I think we've stood up to the challenge really well both times but we know how good they are and the quality they've got. They've got some really players that I really respect, top talent and a manager who has been there and done it. I've got faith in myself and in the boys but we know it will be a really tough challenge.

"We've got boys in the squad that rise to the occasion I think, players who want to impact big games," he added.

"That's not just on the pitch, that's boys on the bench as well and I have to mention that as well because we've got really good characters who are helping us every single day. I'm confident in the boys and there's a good atmosphere around the training ground and in the dressing room.

"When I look back at the moments throughout the season, anytime we've had a special moment it's brought everyone together. In turn, we've played well because of that connection [with the fans] as well. It benefits everyone and we can all enjoy it as well. It's a connection that helps us but also for the fans, they need a team in red-and-white that connects with them, more so than any club in the country really it needs to be intertwined and especially going into a game like this one."

Bellingham's future at Sunderland beyond this weekend's game is uncertain, with Borussia Dortmund one of many clubs eyeing an ambitious summer transfer. For now, though, Bellingham's focus is solely on trying to write history with the Black Cats.