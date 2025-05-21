Jobe Bellingham could be on the move this summer as Borussia Dortmund eye a major transfer deal

Borussia Dortmund are set to step up their interest in Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham after the conclusion of their Championship campaign this weekend.

The Black Cats face Sheffield United at Wembley on Saturday with a place in the Premier League on the line, but interest in Bellingham is growing regardless of the outcome of that game. Bellingham has multiple suitors this summer after a superb campaign for Sunderland, but it's understood that Dortmund are leading the race to sign the 19-year-old.

Reports from Germany have previously stated that senior officials have already visited the north east to lay the groundwork of the deal, and the interest is set to intensify next week. According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, the Bundesliga club are keen to conclude a deal before their FIFA Club World Cup campaign begins on June 14th.

Plettenberg wrote on X: "Understand Borussia Dortmund are ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt in the race to sign Jobe Bellingham.

"Borussia Dortmund want to bring Bellingham in as early as the Club World Cup. He is their top priority and target number one for this position. Further talks are scheduled for this week."

Bellingham's full focus is on Saturday's play-off final against Sheffield United but it increasingly appears as if he will have a big decision to make this summer. The 19-year-old signed a contract extension last summer amid significant interest from Crystal Palace, stating that he had 'unfinished business' at the club. Sunderland are expected to demand a price of at least £20 million if they are to lose Bellingham this summer and are unlikely to stand in the midfielder's way if he does indeed to pursue a new opportunity.

Speaking on the eve of Sunderland's play-off semi finals against Coventry City, Le Bris admitted that it could be difficult to keep the current squad together if the team did not win promotion but insisted that the players were fully focused on the task at hand despite the speculation.

"I don't want to think too much about the future," Le Bris said.

"Obviously when you have a successful team, especially with young players, talented players, it's always tough to say that you will keep them all in the future. We'll have a lot of interest in these players, so we'll see later.

"What I can say is that they are all absolutely focused on these games ahead of us. This is really clear, 100%."