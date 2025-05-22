Sunderland and Sheffield United play for a place in the Premier League at Wembley on Saturday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland striker Michael Bridges feels Régis Le Bris might be best reverting to a 4-3-3 formation for Saturday's play-off final against Sheffield United, allowing him to keep one of his strikers for the crucial closing stages of the game.

The Sunderland head coach is weighing up his options as the Black Cats look to seal their return to the Premier League, and one of the big decisions to make is whether he persists with the 4-4-2 shape he used over the semi final against Coventry City. It was also a shape that Sunderland played against Saturday's opponents when they won at the Stadium of Light on New Year's Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridges, who won three promotions during two spells as a player on Wearside, has followed the progress of his former club closely this season and was a pundit for Sky Sports for the second leg of that semi final. He says there are obvious benefits to playing both strikers up front but feels having one in reserve to finish the game could be key.

"It depends a bit on what Sheff Utd go with, so that's something I'd be factoring in," Bridges said.

"If they got with two central defenders or three, because if it's the latter and you only play one striker then they can get out from the back very easily. There's a risk you can just end up chasing shadows but if there's two there, you can occupy those defenders.

"The flipside of that is then do you go with more a 4-5-1, sit back and wait for those moments [to counter?] For me, I would like to see just the one striker because what that then means is that you have a gamechanger [to bring on]. For me, both the lads ran out of energy in the second leg against Coventry and then you're looking and asking, 'where is the moment going to come from?' Thankfully it came from Dan Ballard and a set piece, but really the lads had run their socks off up top and when you haven't got someone who can come on with that pace in transition, it's almost as if the defenders know that their job is done. It's a different proposition if one of those lads is coming on with that pace. That's the way I'd be looking at it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having options to change the game from the bench could be particularly key against a Sheffield United side that boasts a lot of depth in attacking areas, with former Coventry City midfielder Callum O'Hare impressing as an impact substitute of late. Kieffer Moore's return to the starting XI was also a key factor in the emphatic 6-0 win over Bristol City in the semi finals, leaving Chris Wilder with strong options to change the game.

"There's a player therefore Sheff Utd who I admire an awful lot, Callum O'Hare," Bridges said.

"Being able to bring him off the bench.... Kieffer Moore and the international career he's had, all that experience..

"You know that Sunderland's strength is in that core, Anthony Patterson who is back to his best, Ballard, O'Nien, Neil... the spine of Sunderland has been absolute magnificent and no more so than Ballard in the semi finals - he made more blocks than I've seen some defenders in a whole season."