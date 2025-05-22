The Overlap’s Stick to Football panel offered their predictions on Sunderland vs Sheffield United at Wembley

The build-up to Sunderland’s Championship play-off final clash against Sheffield United at Wembley continues to heat up, and it made its way to The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast this week, where a panel of high-profile pundits and ex-pros gave their take on the match.

Tension was clear from the off, especially from former Sunderland midfielder and England international Jill Scott, who admitted: “I feel really nervous.” While there was clear affection for Sunderland around the table, there was also a leaning toward pragmatism from the majority, with Gary Neville offering a prediction: “We're probably going to go Sheffield United. I'd like to see Sunderland in the Premier League, but I think Sheffield United probably just have got a bit too much.”

That drew a disappointed reaction from Scott, who turned to Jamie Carragher for backup: “Oh, really? What do you think, Carra?” Carragher replied: “Yeah, yeah.” Scott pressed again: “What's that? You think Sheffield United?” Carragher confirmed: “Yeah.” Neville then settled the matter from the panel’s perspective: “OK, Sheffield. We'll go Sheffield United. Yeah, we'll go 2-1 Sheffield United.” Scott added with emotion: “See, mine's heart over head.”

Former Sunderland manager Roy Keane, though, wasn’t having it, and made his feelings on the matter crystal clear: “Who would you want back in the Premier League next year?” Neville replied: “I think Sunderland back in the Premier League.” Keane added: “You need Sunderland in the Premier League.” Neville agreed: “I agree.” Scott chimed in: “The fans, everything.”Neville continued: “I think the Sunderland-Newcastle game.”

Then came the predictions. Ian Wright went for a thriller: “2-2, penalties.” Scott responded: “Do you think penalties?” Wright confirmed: “2-2, penalties.” Keane also leaned toward spot-kicks: “I could see penalties. 1-1, penalties.” Scott concluded: “I don't mind as long as Sunderland. But Sunderland win with pens.” Wright: “Yeah, on pens.”

In a lighter moment, Keane teased Scott about her availability to watch the big game: “But you'll be watching. Oh, no, you're doing a gig, aren't you?” Scott corrected him: “No, I'll still be watching. I'm not doing a gig. It's the Women's Champions League final.”

What has Le Bris said about the play-off final against Sheffield United?

Régis Le Bris hailed Sunderland’s campaign as a tremendous success, regardless of the outcome at Wembley — but insists his squad are fully focused on finishing the season in the best way possible.

The head coach is under no illusions about the challenge that awaits in the Championship play-off final, with opponents Sheffield United amassing 92 points during the regular season, despite starting with a two-point deduction, and cruising past Bristol City 6-0 on aggregate in their semi-final.

Following their dramatic and exhausting two-legged win over Coventry City, Sunderland’s players and staff were given Wednesday off to recover. Preparations for the Wembley showdown will begin in earnest when they return to the training ground on Thursday.

“Getting to the final shows that this season has been fantastic," Le Bris said. "It is very important to say that because you can win or lose at the end, but what we have lived together this season was absolutely brilliant. We cannot forget that. But at the same time, it is really important to think about Wembley now and the final game we have to play. We have one more game. It will be another tough challenge, but we will be really focused on that game now. We will switch our attention to Wembley towards the end of the week, and then we will have a full week to prepare for the game. That is the next step for us now."

