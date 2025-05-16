Sunderland fans celebrated wildly after their side saw of Coventry City on Tuesday night

Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff has delivered his verdict on Sunderland’s dramatic late goal against Coventry City on Tuesday evening, suggesting that the subsequent celebrations were “one of the best experiences” he has ever felt in a football stadium.

The Black Cats struck in the final minute of added time at the end of extra time, with Dan Ballard rising highest to convert an Enzo Le Fée corner. In the immediate aftermath, the Stadium of Light erupted into scenes of wild celebration, with the festivities carrying on well after the final whistle.

And McAnuff, who was in attendance at the game, was suitably blown away by what he witnessed from the home support on Wearside.

What did Jobi McAnuff say about Sunderland’s celebrations vs Coventry City?

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the pundit said: “When you think about, you know, 46,000 people screaming at the top of their lungs, I mean, you can't quite get your head around it. I think it was just a sudden impact, because the game was drifting. It was a bit of a lull. Everyone felt like it was going to be penalties. And then out of nowhere, it literally was just the biggest explosion of noise that I think I've ever heard in a single moment.

“And it's what the play-offs is about. We talk about it every season. There's nothing like it, I don't think, in world football where the tension, the drama could all be rolled up into one minute. And it was just a release because there was so much anxiety in the stadium over the game, because of the performance.

“Again, it was just incredible. One of the best experiences I've ever felt in a football stadium. I've got no skin in the game. I'm completely neutral, but you couldn't help but just be carried away by the emotion and the noise of the night.”

What else has been said about Sunderland’s celebrations vs Coventry City?

But while McAnuff was impressed by the reaction to Ballard’s late strike, others were less enamoured. Speaking as part of his commentary duties for talkSPORT, former Sunderland defender Micky Gray said: “Look, I don't want to finish this on a bad note, but I don't like to see the Sunderland players going and celebrating. I didn't like that at the end. You're not there yet, lads. You've got another game to go before you get to the final.

“Yeah, you celebrate because you're getting to Wembley. But I think that's it, you know. You stay as a group. But then all the supporters, which I didn't like to see either, they started to, like, pile onto the pitch as well. The tannoy came across four or five times to tell them to get back in their seats. You know, the pitch is for the players, basically. So it took a little bit of time to get the supporters back into the stands.

“Look, they're overjoyed. They're overwhelmed. Of course they are. They've over-celebrated a little bit. But then the players go across to the supporters at the end, and they're all celebrating, jumping around. There's a couple of them that got sunglasses on their face and everything. Look, you're not there yet.”

