Sunderland player awarded Championship Goal of the Month gong for 'brilliant' strike

Eliezer Mayenda scored a stunning solo goal for Sunderland against Bristol City in April

Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda has been awarded the Championship’s Goal of the Month award for April.

The Spaniard scored the Black Cats’ only league goal last month with a sublime solo effort to give his side the lead in an eventual 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bristol City. After taking up possession on the edge of his own box, the 20-year-old ran the length of the pitch, riding a number of challenges in the process, before coolly slotting home.

And Mayenda’s superb strike as now been recognised by the EFL, with the forward having fended off competition from Swansea City’s Josh Key, Coventry City’s Jamie Paterson, and Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan to scoop the accolade.

What did the EFL say about Eliezer Mayenda’s Goal of the Month award?

In an official statement, the EFL said: “Sunderland forward Eliezer Mayenda is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for April. Mayenda collected the ball just outside the Sunderland area and set off. Skipping between two initial challenges, he kept the ball tied to his boot before finally sliding it into the bottom corner.”

Lead EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman added: “To say Eliezer Mayenda still had everything to do when he collected the ball would be an understatement! He picked up a loose ball right on the edge of his own box, before skipping past the entire Bristol defence and keeping his composure to slot past the keeper, brilliant effort!”

What else has been said about Eliezer Mayenda’s goal?

Reacting to the strike immediately after the final whistle at Ashton Gate, Black Cats stalwart Luke O’Nien said: “I think it's probably the best goal I've seen live, I'll be amazed if I see that topped.

“The thing is, it's not even really a surprise. I've seen him do that in training, he's so sharp and his temperament is incredible. The lads in there aren't even that surprised because we have seen that he has it in him. He's one of the sharpest players I've ever come across.

“He's the only player where he receives the ball 70 yards from goal and I think, he's gonna score here. That just shows what a player he is. I'm really enjoying seeing how he is developing. Since the day he came in he's worked hard, he didn't have the easiest of starts but it's a perfect lesson for any young player, any player who joins the club really. He's got his head down, worked hard and is reaping the rewards.”

