On Tuesday, Sunderland beat Coventry City on aggregate to seal a place in this season’s Championship play-off final.

It’s unbelievable. It’s impossible. It’s not something that Sunderland do.

It’s red mist descending on Wearside. It’s a coach crawling through the crowds, shrouded in smoke. It’s pervasive anxiety. It’s a nervous knee bouncing beneath the table as you sip a pre-match pint.

It’s the rumble of a chant making its way around the concourse in one surging Mackem wave. It’s a Black Cat slowly rising before the Roker End. It’s the sting of your palms as you applaud every name on the team sheet, even those on the bench. It’s the eyebrow-singeing heat of every pyro plume. It’s welling up at Wise Men Say, feeling like a soppy sod, but not being able to help it. It’s Amad lurking in the tunnel. It’s the deafening roar. It’s the Jimmy Montgomery Stand forevermore.

It’s the advertising hoardings cinched in tight to the touchlines like an LED corset. It’s Eliezer Mayenda and his apparent disdain for a certain Geordie songsmith. It’s a heartbeat like a stampede of lemmings hurtling towards a cliff. It’s nails chewed to the quick, to the flesh, to the bone.

It’s the uneasy respite of half-time. It’s the heaving mass of red and white down in the concrete guts of the stadium. It’s resumption. It’s clenching your jaw until it hurts. It’s heads in hands, hearts in mouths. It’s never feeling so alive while being so scared to death. It’s the glacial ticking of a clock. It’s trying to quell the flutter of presumptuous hope.

It’s a crushing blow. It’s a unified groan. It’s a raucous throng of sky blue up in the gods. It’s the familiar murmur of waning faith, the cruel smirk of deja vu. It’s begging, pleading, praying that this isn’t the end.

It’s rallying. It’s unfathomable tension. It’s hoarsely cheering every block, every tackle, every timely intervention like it is the most important thing on the planet. Perhaps they are. It’s the absolute delusion of clinging to one last scrap of undeserved belief.

It’s Romaine Mundle returning like an adrenaline shot mainlined into the jugular. It’s a seesaw suspended above a pit of ravenous crocodiles. It’s Luke O’Nien scampering towards his own goal in the fraught, dying embers - last man, attacker flecking spittle down his neck - and somehow coming away with possession. It’s bringing Leo Hjelde on in the concluding seconds for, seemingly, the sake of superstition.

It’s getting the ball up the other end. It’s one final corner, one final punt, one final roll of the proverbial dice. It’s Enzo Le Fée standing over it. It’s Dan Ballard - again, for the umpteenth time this week - slicing through the crowd like the Titanic emerging from an impenetrable fog to hurl himself into the iceberg. It’s met. It’s goal-bound. It’s in.

It’s a split second of stupefaction, and then the eruption. It’s bodies flying. It’s bedlam. It’s chaos. It’s carnage. It’s the acrid stink of a hundred instantaneous flares. It’s being pretty sure you fell to your knees at one point but not being entirely certain. It’s a blur. It’s an unending, throat-shredding bellow that will surely come back to haunt you when you have to record a podcast about all of this in the morning. It’s feeling like a moron for suggesting Chris Mepham might start the first leg. It’s the little lad next to me, dragged to the match by his football-mad family, who spent the entirety of the game playing Pokemon Go, being hoisted, bemused, to the heavens by his crying mother. It’s limbs, generational limbs, limbs to tell your grandkids about, limbs seen around the world, limbs recorded on seismographs in far-off galaxies.

It’s Dan Neil - the captain, the local lad done good - piling into the crowd with his fellow Mackems, as much an ecstatic fan as he is a player. It’s Jobe Bellingham swearing profusely and booting a beach ball into the stratosphere. It’s Trai Hume pointing at the badge on his chest as he strides down the touchline as if it was never, ever in doubt. It’s the stewards, bless them, giving up as a torrent of red and white crashes past them. It’s Mayenda in sunglasses, conducting the celebrations like blue drink courses through his veins.

It’s standing on the edge with Reg. It’s the casting off of a Black Cat-atonia. It’s the vindication for booking that Premier Inn room after the Norwich City stalemate. It’s setting Ready To Go as your morning alarm every day between now and May 24th. It’s ringing my Mam as soon as I get phone signal, reflecting on how much my Dad would have loved all of this. It’s grinning like a fool, like an idiot, like a giddy, stupid dreamer on the walk back through town. It’s watching replays of the winning goal over a dozen shoulders on the Metro home, and then lying in bed and watching it again on a constant loop until your girlfriend tells you to pack it in because she’s got work first thing.

It’s trying to put all of this into words. It’s knowing that nowt worth doing is ever easy. It’s understanding, of course, that we are nowhere near done yet.

But more than anything else, it’s believable. It’s possible. And, it turns out, it is something that Sunderland do.

