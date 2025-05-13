Sunderland have paid tribute one of their greatest-ever players

Sunderland have paid tribute to club legend Jimmy Montgomery ahead of their play-off semi final second leg against Coventry City.

The club have named a stand at the Stadium of Light after their all-time appearance maker, with the West Stand now formally known as the Jimmy Montgomery Stand.

Montgomery has over 600 appearances to his name during almost two decades as a player at the club. He was also a key figure in the club’s 1973 FA Cup win, making a double save widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time to help secure the 1-0 win.

Club legends were out in force to pay tribute to Montgomery in a special celebration before kick off, forming a guard of honour as he entered the field, with a special video shown celebrating his career at the club. The announcement regarding the new stand was then made as fans showed their appreciation with a standing ovation for one of their own.

Family of former Sunderland defender Dave Watson release statement

Meanwhile, the family of former Sunderland defender Dave Watson are “outraged” that he was not invited to an event at the Stadium of Light to honour his old team-mate Jimmy Montgomery, write the Press Association.

Former England captain Watson, who played alongside Montgomery in the Black Cats team which won the 1973 FA Cup, is living with dementia.

A consultant advised the family in 2020 that in all probability Watson had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a neurodegenerative disease caused by repeated blows to the head which can only be fully diagnosed post-mortem.

However, Watson’s wife Penny insists he still attends matches and says whoever took the decision not to invite him to the Stadium of Light for an event naming a stand in honour of Montgomery prior to the Sky Bet Championship play-off match against Coventry should hang their head in shame.

She wrote on her husband’s Facebook page: “We as a family are delighted that the stand at the Stadium of Light is to be renamed the Jimmy Montgomery Stand. Well deserved.

“However we are outraged that Dave was not invited to tonight’s Sunderland game where before kick-off a guard of honour, including many of Dave’s team-mates, for Monty was formed for his presentation by the current owner. Monty and Dave always had a strong bond as goalkeeper and centre-half of course.

“The assumption that Dave would not have been able to attend is just that. Is that how Sunderland AFC and the Sunderland Former Player Association treat one of the club’s legends and Hall of Famer just because he has dementia? Hang your heads in shame.

“Whoever was responsible for not even inviting Dave Watson needs to apologise. We know that the wonderful Sunderland fans, and Fans’ Museum (who do so much for dementia support) will be very sad to hear what has happened, and the SAFC Supporters Association. SAFC Black Cats too.”

Penny told the PA news agency on Wednesday: “We’ve come so far over the last five years. Dementia generally is not a dirty secret any more, and a lot of places are accommodating. But this kind of thing is a step backwards.”

Sunderland have been contacted for comment.