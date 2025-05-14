The moments you have missed as Sunderland played Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi second leg

Sunderland and Coventry City squared off in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg on Tuesday night, with plenty of interesting moments before, during and after the game.

Sunderland have booked their place at Wembley after a stunning finish at the Stadium of Light. Dan Ballard’s 120th-minute header secured the win after Ephron Mason-Clark’s goal took the tie to extra time.

Here, we take a look at the most interesting moments as Sunderland and Coventry City faced each other for the fourth time this season:

Sunderland and Coventry City break EFL record

Sunderland and Coventry City have officially set a new EFL record for the highest-attended two-legged play-off semi-final.

The previous record — 77,729 — was set back in 2022 when Sunderland faced Sheffield Wednesday across two legs. That figure has now been surpassed, with a combined attendance of over 77,793 across this season’s semi-final clash. Friday’s first leg at the CBS Arena saw 31,293 fans in attendance. And Sunderland’s 46,630 attendance was enough to break the record.

Sunderland fans line the streets near the Stadium of Light ahead of the game

Sunderland’s team coach was met with a wall of noise and colour as it arrived at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night ahead of their play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City. The passionate welcome was organised by fan groups A Love Supreme, This is Wearside, and Roker Report, who rallied supporters to create a powerful show of unity and belief ahead of the decisive clash.

Inside the ground, the call continued, with organisers urging fans to arrive early, wear red and white, and turn the Stadium of Light into a fortress. The aim was to recreate the electric atmosphere that helped drive Sunderland to promotion in 2022 and inspired their surprise semi-final push last season — and supporters responded in full voice. Mission accomplished.

Sunderland take drastic measures against Coventry City

Sunderland took drastic measures to try and limit the threat posed by Coventry City’s long throws ahead of Tuesday night’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats went into the contest on Wearside holding a narrow advantage, having secured a 2-1 win at the CBS Arena on Friday evening. Goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda gave Regis Le Bris’ side the edge, cancelling out a headed equaliser from Jack Rudoni.

And it appeared that Sunderland were willing to do whatever they could to preserve their lead, including making changes to their home ground. In preparation for Coventry’s visit, the Black Cats moved their LED advertising hoardings closer to the pitch in an effort to restrict the long throw-in threat posed by Frank Lampard’s side.

Sunderland honour club legend Jimmy Montgomery

Sunderland have honoured club legend Jimmy Montgomery by renaming a stand at the Stadium of Light ahead of their play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City.

The West Stand has now been officially renamed the Jimmy Montgomery Stand, paying tribute to the club’s all-time appearance holder and one of its most iconic figures. Montgomery made over 600 appearances during nearly two decades as a Sunderland player and played a pivotal role in the famous 1973 FA Cup triumph. His unforgettable double save in the final remains one of the most celebrated moments in the club’s history, helping secure a 1-0 victory over Leeds United.

Amad Diallo returns to Sunderland

Amad Diallo was spotted at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night as Sunderland hosted Coventry City in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final. The Manchester United winger, who became a fan favourite during his loan spell with the Black Cats in the 2022–23 season, made the trip to Wearside to cheer on his former teammates in a crucial fixture.

Diallo’s presence was warmly received by Sunderland supporters, many of whom still hold fond memories of his contributions in red and white. The Ivorian played a key role in the club’s play-off run under Tony Mowbray, scoring 14 goals in all competitions and producing moments of real quality. His return to the Stadium of Light added an extra emotional layer to a night already charged with high stakes and passionate support.

Frank Lampard involved in fan altercation

There were chaotic scenes at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night as a number of Sunderland fans spilled onto the pitch following the full-time whistle in their Championship play-off semi-final win over Coventry City. The Black Cats booked their place at Wembley with a 3-2 aggregate victory, sparking jubilant celebrations from the home support, but a minority crossed the line, breaching security and running onto the field.

While the majority of supporters remained in the stands, a section entered the pitch in the immediate aftermath of the final whistle, despite announcements urging fans to stay off. Stewards moved quickly to contain the situation, and order was eventually restored as players made their way off the pitch.

During the incident, Coventry boss Frank Lampard appeared to have an altercation with a Sunderland supporter near the touchline. Video footage showed Lampard visibly reacting to something said or done by a fan, with stewards intervening to diffuse the situation. The Coventry manager didn’t say too much about it after the game.

Ben Wilson and Jobe Bellingham go at each other

Tensions briefly flared at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night as Jude Bellingham and Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson were involved in a minor altercation during Sunderland’s play-off semi-final win. The pair exchanged words late in the game before a brief push and shove broke out, with teammates from both sides quickly stepping in to separate them and calm things down.

The flashpoint came in the heat of a tense second leg, with the atmosphere at boiling point, with the clash very much still up in the air at that point. However, in a show of class and sportsmanship, Wilson took time after Tuesday night’s semi-final second leg to congratulate several Sunderland players, staff members, and even their families following the full-time whistle at the Stadium of Light. Despite the disappointment of missing out on a trip to Wembley, Wilson went from group to group on the pitch and in the tunnel area, offering handshakes.

Wilson’s actions were particularly poignant given his connection to the club. The 31-year-old spent part of his youth career at Sunderland, having come through the academy ranks before departing in 2013. Though he never made a senior appearance for the Black Cats, Wilson has spoken in the past about the role the club played in his development, and his post-match conduct reflected that ongoing respect.

