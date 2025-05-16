Sunderland play Sheffield United at Wembley next weekend

Sunderland have provided an update on their Wembley ticket situation, stating that “an extremely limited number” remain on sale for next weekend’s Championship play-off final against Sheffield United.

The Black Cats sealed their place in the showpiece fixture with a stunning late triumph over Coventry City in midweek, and have been allocated some 35,531 tickets for their trip to the national stadium

Tickets were released to 2024/25 season card holders on Wednesday, with supporters who have either renewed or purchased a 2025/26 season card, or who bought a six-game package during the current campaign, granted access on Friday morning. Here’s everything you need to know about the current ticket situation...

What have Sunderland said about tickets for the Championship play-off final?

In an official statement on Friday morning, the club said: “An extremely limited number of tickets remain on sale for the 2025 Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final. Following a semi-final victory over Coventry City, Regis Le Bris’ side will face Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 24 May (KO 3pm).

“Phase two will commence at 9am on Friday 16 May, with 2024-25 six-game package holders and 2025-26 season ticket holders eligible to purchase alongside 2024-25 season ticket holders. Additional sales phases will be communicated should any tickets remain.

“How to buy - Due to Wembley Stadium requirements, tickets will only be available to purchase online via eticketing.co.uk/safc . Tickets will NOT be available in person at the Stadium of Light ticket office or via telephone. All tickets will be distributed via email as print@home tickets only, attached to an email booking confirmation. Fans are also advised that duplicate tickets and reprints will not be available.”

Prices start at £37 for category five tickets, and go up to £105 for category one tickets.

Will VAR be in action during Sunderland vs Sheffield United at Wembley?

The Championship play-off final will also include the use of VAR, semi-automated offside technology and in-stadia announcements, the EFL have now confirmed. The use of VAR in the play-offs is decided on a season-by-season basis, but the system was in place for all three EFL play-off finals—Championship, League One and League Two—at Wembley last season. That has been the case since the 2021/22 campaign.

Is there a kick-off time for Sunderland vs Sheffield United at Wembley yet?

The EFL have announced that Sunderland’s clash with Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley will kick off at 3pm.

Scheduling for the EFL play-off finals typically involves input from broadcasters, clubs, local authorities, and stadium officials, with a view to balancing TV coverage, safety, and logistical planning for travelling supporters. Last season’s Championship final kicked off at 3pm, though previous years have also seen earlier start times.

