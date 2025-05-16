The Sunderland captain has issued a classy message to Dan Ballard and Chris Mepham ahead of the play-off final

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Neil has hailed the crucial contributions of Dan Ballard and Chris Mepham following Sunderland’s recent two-legged play-off semi-final win against Coventry City.

Head coach Régis Le Bris opted to drop Mepham for Ballard ahead of the first leg at the CBS Arena, with the Northern Ireland international turning in a sublime performance as the Black Cats emerged 2-1 winners on the night ahead of the return game at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As such, Ballard retained his place for the second leg on Wearside and turned in another commanding display before heading home the winner with one second of added time in extra-time remaining, therefore handing Sunderland one of their most famous victories ever at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking after the match, Neil was full of admiration for Ballard, describing him as “one of, if not the best centre-halves in this league” when fully fit. “He’s strong, quick, powerful, he organises, he’s good on the ball,” Neil explained. “He’s an outstanding centre-back, and we’ve seen that over the last two legs.” The praise reflects Ballard’s vital presence in Sunderland’s defensive line, combining physicality and leadership to anchor the back four.

However, Neil was quick to emphasise that the influence of Chris Mepham extends well beyond the pitch despite the Wales international having been dropped for the play-off semi-final. “I have to give big credit to Chris as well. He’s been outstanding this season, both on and off the pitch,” Neil revealed. “Not many people would know that, and it’s obviously gut-wrenching for him to be taken out in such big games, but he’s handled it so well.” Mepham’s role as a mentor and motivator was also highlighted, with Neil explaining how the defender has supported his teammates by sharing his experience and advice. “He’s stuck by the lads, given us all his advice because he’s played in games like this.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil’s comments shed light on the importance of Le Bris’ squad sticking together regardless of who is given the nod to start by the head coach. “We’ve said this in the changing room a lot — it’s not just about the starting XI, it’s about the subs, the lads not in the squad, the staff, everyone plays a huge part. Chris is the biggest example of that. He’s an unbelievable character — funny, gets on with everyone, runs quiz nights on away games, plays card games. Little things like that, but you don’t realise how much it brings the lads together.”

Sunderland face Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium in the Championship play-off final a week on Saturday, with Ballard expected to keep his place over Mepham. The Welshman’s transfer future is up in the air beyond the summer, with the loanee set to return to parent club Bournemouth at the end of the season. The Cherries are expected to trigger a one-year extension in Mepham’s deal before looking to recoup some of the £12million the Premier League club paid for him.

Your next Sunderland read: The 65 incredible photos of Sunderland fans welcoming team bus ahead of semi-final vs Coventry - gallery