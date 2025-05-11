Adebayo Akinfenwa has issued a response to Sunderland fans after tweeting about Luke O’Nien

Adebayo Akinfenwa has issued a response to Sunderland fans after tweeting about Luke O’Nien following the Black Cats’ 2-1 play-off semi-final win at Coventry City on Friday night.

After the first win at Coventry for 40 years, O’Nien spoke to Geoff Shreeves for the CBS Sports Golazo show with Akinfenwa in the studio for the game. Shreeves said to O’Nien: “And is it right that one of our studio guests has been on to you?”

What did Luke O’Nien say about Adebayo Akinfenwa?

O’Nien responded: “Yes, he has. He's actually been messaging me more than my missus today. The big beast. And listen, I wouldn't be here without him. He was a very big influence for me at my time at Wycombe. Took me under his big wings, shall I say. Wouldn't say little wings, big wings. And yeah, he's been messaging me today. So yeah, love to him and his family and yeah, well done boys.”

What did Adebayo Akinfenwa say about Luke O’Nien and Sunderland fans?

After the game Akinfenwa quote-tweeted the video of O’Nien talking to Shreeves after the game with the caption: “Broski I only msg u twice,” accompanied by several laugh emojis, which annoyed some Sunderland fans who perceived the former striker to be mocking his former teammate, who later responded: “I was unsure what u was getting at & then I saw all the responses & all I can say is that everyone who took my response as a negative one, I’m gonna say I feel sorry for you. Simple.”

What did Luke O’Nien say after Coventry City vs Sunderland?

After the game, O’Nien added: “Good records, bad records are there to be broken. I just said over there I could be proud of the boys putting in that performance after a tough end to the season, but the belief's strong, we're a hell of a team, and I think we showed that tonight.

“We've done it from pre-season, we've done it from the first game against Cardiff. There's always a deep focus on what we need to do. I think every time we've played a game and we haven't played the way we've done, we've always reviewed because we know exactly what we need to do, both in and out of possession. We tightened that up today, and the result kind of reflected that.

“I thought every scenario possible. Last night when I went to bed, I scored a hat-trick, I didn't score a hat-trick. So I think you're all human beings, and you think of every possible scenario. But equally, when we get together, it's just reaffirming what we've done all season. That tightness in the group, not letting any balls through us, sending it wide and then aggressive on the side and defending the box. The belief is in the system, the belief comes from the fact that we finished fourth with five, six games to go. So that's where the belief comes from.

“A draw would have been a decent result, but that's slightly better as well. So listen, the edge is slightly in front on Tuesday, but listen, Coventry are a very, very strong team. We've played them three times now this season, they've each been good games. Listen, we enjoy these big games and Tuesday's going to be a hell of an atmosphere. I'm really looking forward to it.”