Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have moved to secure the future of one of their brightest young prospects at the Academy of Light

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland prospect Jaydon Jones has been offered a new contract following a breakthrough season on Wearside.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a standout 2024–25 campaign, capped by being named the club’s uder-18 Player of the Season. His strong form has also earned him a promotion to Graeme Murty’s under-21 squad, where he continued to catch the eye with a string of impressive performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaydon is following a path already forged by his older brother, Harrison Jones, who captains the under-21 side when not involved with Régis Le Bris’ first team. Harrison Jones was also honoured at the club’s end-of-season awards, collecting the under-21 Player of the Season accolade.

The brothers have earned widespread praise from Sunderland’s development staff, who see them as standout figures within the club’s academy and potential future first-team contributors. The Echo understands that Sunderland have offered Jaydon Jones a new deal in recognition of his progress, with discussions ongoing to finalise the terms. However, the midfielder is expected to commit his future to his boyhood club as things stand.

Jaydon Jones is currently on a scholarship deal but is widely expected to sign his first professional contract with Sunderland, barring any last-minute hitches — a standard step for second-year scholars upon turning 18. He is set to be one of several promising second-years who will remain at the Academy of Light beyond the summer, as the club looks to retain its top emerging talents.

What has Graeme Murty said about Jaydon and Harrison Jones?

When asked about the brothers earlier this season, Sunderland under-21s’ lead coach Graeme Murty said: “If you keep working hard, you keep pushing, you reap the rewards. I think that's all the way through our academy. I think we need to make sure that we re-emphasise that, that there's no replacement really for hard work, but it needs to be allied to a purpose, it needs to be allied to a method, and those two are a really good example of vastly different athletes, vastly different players, still reaping the benefit of individualisation in our programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And we're really keen to stress that, that you have to take time with these young people, you have to look at the longer journey, the bigger picture for them, and realise that they might not be ready yet, but they're moving towards something that could be really good. So while they're moving on their journey, can we emphasise the right lessons at the right time for them?

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“And I think that those two getting into the team at the same time has been a benefit for Harrison because he has to be a leader, and we want to see different things from him. And Jaydon, one of the younger ones, so he now is coming into a group where he's not dominant, he's learning his place, and I think the blend and the mix within the group is really, really nice - and those two kind of encapsulate it.”

What has Jaydon Jones said about his time at Sunderland?

Speaking back in January, Sunderland youngster Jaydon Jones expressed his delight at stepping up from the under-18s to the under-21s, describing the move as a key milestone in his development after scoring against Leicester City’s youth side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said following the game: “We are very happy, and I'm thrilled to score a goal and contribute to the win, but it was an excellent team performance. Although he didn't get a goal or assist, Trey (Ogunsuyi) led the line really well, so I think he deserves a lot of credit.

“It's always good to win two games on the bounce, and hopefully, that means we can go on and win a few more in a row,” he added. “The group's full of leaders all over the pitch, which helps everyone, rather than just one voice leading it all. I think everyone is inputting in their own way, and even tonight, we had quite a young side, so that was even more beneficial. I think everyone talking on the pitch has helped us throughout the season.”