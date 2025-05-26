Sky Sports’ North East football correspondent Keith Downie has shared a transfer update on Jobe Bellingham

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham has travelled to Germany for discussions over a potential summer move, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The 19-year-old, who played a key role in Sunderland’s dramatic Championship play-off final win over Sheffield United at Wembley last weekend, is attracting strong interest from several Bundesliga clubs.

“Jobe Bellingham is in Germany for talks with Eintracht Frankfurt,” Downie revealed on X. “Frankfurt are one of three German clubs interested in signing the 19-year-old this summer: Dortmund & Leipzig the other two. Dortmund have already held talks with Jobe in the UK earlier this month. No agreement in place with any club but the midfielder would like to make a decision this week.”

Bellingham’s potential move comes amid a wave of speculation following his standout performances for the Black Cats this season. His progress at Sunderland has not gone unnoticed, particularly in Germany, where his older brother Jude became a global star after moving to Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City.

Jobe’s preference is reportedly to resolve his future quickly, with a decision expected in the coming days. Dortmund remain firmly in the race despite Frankfurt leading current talks, while RB Leipzig are also monitoring the situation closely. Bellingham made 45 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions this season and scored five goals, quickly establishing himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in the Championship.

What did Bild’s transfer report say about Jobe Bellingham and Dortmund?

Borussia Dortmund are said to be closing in on the signing of Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, with German outlet BILD reporting that the 19-year-old could give the green light to a move as early as this week.

According to the report, negotiations between Dortmund and the Bellingham camp have progressed well, and the Bundesliga giants are now prepared to pay a transfer fee in the region of €30million (£25million) to secure the highly rated England youth international.

While no official agreement has yet been reached, BILD’s report suggests that a deal is edging closer, and that Dortmund’s plans for the player include immediate integration into the first-team squad. Bellingham's rapid development this season under both Tony Mowbray and Régis Le Bris has caught the attention of several European clubs, but Dortmund’s track record in nurturing young English talent, particularly in the case of his brother, could prove decisive.

Sunderland, who will be playing top-flight football next season for the first time since 2017, would ideally like to keep the player at the club following the Wembley win against Sheffield United. The club’s promotion and strong dressing-room culture could yet factor into the teenager’s final decision. However, with interest now intensifying and the financial package on offer potentially difficult to ignore, the Black Cats may soon face a fight to keep hold of one of the brightest young midfielders in the country.

Has Jobe Bellingham said anything on social media?

Following Sunderland’s victory over Sheffield United, Jobe Bellingham shared a series of cryptic posts on Instagram, including one particularly striking message captioned “Job finished.” The post quickly drew attention and reactions from across the football world, including from Sunderland supporters and teammates. Former Black Cats captain Jordan Henderson responded with several heart emojis, adding to the intrigue. Later that Sunday afternoon, Bellingham reposted an old quote from when he signed a new contract with the club last summer, further fuelling speculation about his future.

At the time, he posted: “I’m buzzing to sign this contract and extend my stay at Sunderland. I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business and I believe we can achieve some great things this season. This is such an amazing city and I’m so proud to represent the people within it. Everyone has made me feel right at home and I couldn’t imagine playing for a Club where it didn’t mean as much as it does to our fans. I enjoy playing for Sunderland and I can’t wait to get back to the Stadium of Light this weekend.”

Kristjaan Speakman added: “Jobe has fully immersed himself in Sunderland since day one and he has a clear affection for the area and the supporters. We always planned to extend his initial contract, but when a player performs so well in their breakthrough season, it is only natural for other opportunities to arise. Despite this, Jobe has been consistent that Sunderland is where he wants to be and his desire to remain at the Club is a big boost for us heading into our first home game.”

What Régis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s stunning win

“It's a fantastic scenario for us, again,” Le Bris said. “Like the semi-final, just absolutely fantastic. Tough for the coaches and fans probably but again we showed strong character. Even when we were not dominant, even when we have struggled as a squad, we stay connected and stick to our plan. Then later in the game, you feel that maybe can change the momentum. This was the case today.

“We lost Luke early, and a substitution too. At the same time, I was comfortable to make this sub because we knew Meps was ready. He has been really impressive this season, as a player but also as a person and as a pro. When he came out of the team ahead of the semi finals, he told me, 'I will stay connected with the group, don't worry'. He showed today that this behaviour was really important for the squad. We switched him with Ballard because they targeted this side with Kieffer Moore, so we managed this.”

