Don Goodman fires transfer 'gamble' warning at Sunderland amid defender reports

Sunderland have been linked with Cedric Kipre in recent days

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland would be taking a “gamble” by pursuing a deal for reported transfer target Cedric Kipre, pundit Don Goodman has warned.

The centre-back has been touted as a possible option for Regis Le Bris’ side ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League, with the Black Cats said to be keen on reinforcing their back line over the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his part, Kipre suffered relegation from Ligue 1 with Stade de Reims last month, and it has been suggested that the drop to the second tier could necessitate a number of departures from the French club over the coming weeks. It has been claimed that the 28-year-old is regarded as a “valuable asset” capable of helping Stade de Reims raise some cash. To that end, Sunderland are said to be “particularly interested” in signing him.

The 28-year-old’s contract is set to run until 2027, but Africa Foot claim that the player is “increasingly likely” to leave his current employers this summer after a standout campaign during which he played 34 times in Ligue 1.

Kipre has previously played in England with the likes of Leicester City and West Brom, as well as Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City, while also spending time at Scottish club Motherwell.

What has Don Goodman said about reported Sunderland target Cedric Kipre?

But despite spending large swathes of his career in England, Kipre has never played in the Premier League, and during an interview with Football League World, Goodman admitted that any move for the defender would come with an element of risk attached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pundit described Sunderland's apparent interest in Kipre as "a tiny bit surprising", adding: "He's just played a season in Ligue 1 for Reims and they got relegated, although that was mostly because they struggled to score goals - only two teams scored less than them. Nevertheless, if you play in a relegated team you are part of that scenario.

"Other than that, has be displayed the attributes and capabilities of a Premier League defender? I'm not so sure. It would be a gamble, but sometimes gambles pay off."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Who else have Sunderland been linked with?

Another defensive player linked with Sunderland in recent days is AS Monaco talent Wilfried Singo. The Ivorian international is capable of playing as a full-back or at the heart of defence, and is said to be garnering attention from several Premier League sides including the Black Cats and local rivals Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singo joined Monaco from Torino last summer, and was a regular fixture in a side who finished second behind Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, racking up 29 league appearances. He has been labelled the “best defender” in the French top flight by some sections of the continental media.