The goalkeeper is highly-rated at the Academy of Light, St George’s Park and by Manchester United legends at Salford City

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young is set for an interesting summer as interest builds from potential loan suitors following the Black Cats’ promotion to the Premier League.

Young, who has featured in three England youth squads over the past 12 months, is highly regarded by coaches at St George’s Park. Despite limited first-team action at club level, the 18-year-old's mentality and presence continue to impress, with staff drawing comparisons between his composure and that of seasoned professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young has been named in the England under-19 squad alongside Chris Rigg and Tommy Watson for this summer’s European Championships in Romania. While he is not expected to start for the Three Lions, coaches have made a conscious effort to keep him involved in the national setup, testament to his potential and standing within the group.

Next season, Young is determined to continue his progression through regular senior football. The Echo understands the goalkeeper believes there would be little benefit in remaining as Sunderland’s third-choice in the Premier League, and he is open to a loan move to either League One or the Scottish Premiership. Sunderland, however, have not yet finalised their plans for Young’s short-term future.

The highly rated stopper has already enjoyed productive loan spells at Darlington in the National League and Salford City in League Two, making 41 appearances across all competitions over the past two seasons. At Salford, Young initially featured in cup and EFL Trophy games before breaking into the league XI. His performances, and more importantly, his attitude, left a lasting impression on staff and coaches.

The Echo understands former Manchester United figures now at Salford, some of whom have worked with elite names such as Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar, were struck by Young’s “aura without arrogance.” Though he was rotated out of the side under manager Karl Robinson, Young regained his place and finished the campaign strongly. Salford are keen to bring him back, but the player is now targeting a loan at a higher level should Sunderland sanction a loan move once again as looks likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Within the football world, belief continues to grow that Young has the tools to reach, and potentially surpass, the levels achieved by current Sunderland number Anthony Patterson. While Patterson’s calm demeanour is a standout trait, academy sources describe Young as more methodical and analytical in his approach, traits that give him a unique edge. Still, it is widely accepted that Young is not yet ready to challenge for a Premier League starting spot.

Internally, comparisons have been made to Jordan Pickford’s rapid rise. Influential voices at the club believe Young could follow a similar trajectory, sooner rather than later. The Echo understands that Sunderland will reassess their goalkeeping options next summer, with the club’s divisional status likely to shape the long-term hierarchy. But for now, there is agreement across the board that Young must play. That makes a loan move this summer highly likely, though it would come as no surprise to see the young goalkeeper feature in Sunderland’s upcoming pre-season campaign, the details of which are yet to be confirmed. Young is under contract with Sunderland until the summer of 2028.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland nearing double contract boost as highly-rated duo close in on new deals under Kristjaan Speakman