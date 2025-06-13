Sunderland are stepping up their search for new recruits ahead of the Premier League campaign

Croatian international Duje Ćaleta-Car has emerged as a potential summer transfer target for Sunderland, according to source in France.

Footmercato report that Ćaleta-Car, a Croatia international with 32 caps, has been transfer listed by Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais. Sunderland are said to be interested in a summer deal as a result, though there is also interest from the Turkish top tier.

Olympique Lyonnais has Premier League experience, though his solitary campaign at Southampton ended in relegation. It was at that point the central defender moved to Olympique Lyonnais, initially on a season-long loan. The French club then triggered their buy option to sign the defender permanently, but he has fallen out of favour under new boss Paolo Fonseca and is available for transfer this summer as the club look to raise funds in the market this summer. The defender cost Lyon a fee in the region of €5 million including all potential bonuses, and has two years left to run on his current deal. As such, he could prove a cost-effective option for the Black Cats as they look to add depth and top-tier experience to their squad.

The 28-year-old has significant top-level experience across his career, having been a regular for both Red Bull Salzburg and Marseille before making the switch to Southampton.

What Kristjaan Speakman said about Sunderland's summer transfer plans at central defence

Sunderland are looking to add at least one centre half to their ranks this summer, with the club compiling a longlist of potential targets. Chris Mepham is on that list, though Bournemouth's decision to extend his contract for another season complicates that potential deal. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland are assessing a variety of targets for different positions.

"We're looking at all the players and I've been consistent in saying I won't talk about individuals, especially from other clubs," Speakman said.

"What we're looking at is what the problem is [at Premier League level], and how do we solve that problem. I think that's the easiest way of describing it. Obviously, all the players who have been part of our journey this year are in the mix for that conversation. It's about us trying to make sure we can get the right balance [for what we need in the Premier League]."

Sunderland have been linked with a number of central defenders already in the transfer window, including Montpellier's Modibo Sagnan and Millwall's Japhet Tanganga. Tanganga has a release clause of just over £1 million for Premier League clubs, though Crystal Palace are said to be the most likely destination for the defender at this early stage of the summer.