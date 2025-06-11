Phil Smith reacts to Sunderland’s latest ticket announcement and analyses how it compares to the club’s new divisional rivals

The demand and excitement for Premier League football could be seen very clearly on Wednesday morning, with thousands joining the online queue for season tickets as they were placed on general sale by Sunderland. There were also long queues snaking around the Stadium of Light, the limited number on sale seemingly unlikely to be around for long.

As expected, Sunderland's promotion means the prices of those season tickets have quickly and sharply jumped. During the earlybird sale phase the cheapest adult ticket was £460, rising to £490 for those buying for the first time. Now the cheapest adult ticket is £590, rising all the way to £780 in some sections of the ground. It's worth noting that even those earlybird prices represented a rise of around 7% on the previous campaign.Sunderland fans have thus far appeared broadly accepting of the move. Clearly, it's only right that those who have held season tickets in recent years see their loyalty rewarded and those cheapest adult tickets work out at just a touch over £30 per game, which isn't at all bad value to watch the best league in the world and the best players within it. A raft of concessions mean that despite the increase, the younger and older generations are not being priced out. It's also obvious that as Sunderland try to establish themselves in the top tier, they need to find ways to grow their revenues.

Still, Sunderland have set their stall out quite boldly for a newly-promoted club. Those earlybird prices sit as the fourth cheapest in the Premier League, behind West Ham United, Burnley and Manchester City. The new prices, however, park them firmly in midtable. Their lowest price of £590 is more than the cheapest adult price at those aforementioned clubs and also Fulham, Wolves, Brentford, Leeds and Nottingham Forest. They are only slightly cheaper than Brighton, Manchester United and Crystal Palace. They fall well short of the cheapest at Arsenal (£1,127) and Chelsea (£880), but that they sit 13th in the top tier might come as something of a surprise.

There are a couple of caveats to add, here. One is that many Premier League clubs (some of whom have kept season ticket prices relatively stable) have come under intense criticism for the surge in prices for regular tickets from match to match and as of yet, Sunderland's approach to that following promotion is unclear. The other is that in many cases, prices for season tickets in other parts of the ground rise significantly higher than Sunderland's top tiers.

All things considered, Sunderland is not at this moment a comparatively expensive place to watch football and particularly not for those who have been following for a number of years and have renewed early. Long may that continue. What will be interesting to see if today's price rise marks a new baseline for ticket prices, and whether as a result long-term season ticket holders can expect a not insignificant rise next summer as a result. Even in some of the lowest moments of their time outside of the Premier League, one of the things that Sunderland have consistently got right is ensuring the Stadium of Light is accessible for fans of all ages and backgrounds. A spike in prices is inevitable in the aftermath of promotion, but the club has to ensure in future years that they get the balance right between growing revenues and rewarding those who stood by them through their very darkest days.