Sunderland have sanctioned the club-record sale of Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund

Jobe Bellingham has revealed that a conversation with Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke was key to his decision to pursue a move to the club.

Bellingham has today signed a five-year deal at Signal Iduna Park, moving for a club-record fee that could eventually bank Sunderland in the region of £32 million. In his first interview with Borussia Dortmund club media, Bellingham revealed that he had considered staying at Sunderland in the aftermath of the play-off final win over Sheffield United at Wembley.

"To be honest, I had to think about it for a long time,” Bellingham said.

“Not because of anything to do with the club, but because of my history, my personal journey with Sunderland. I weighed things up for a long time, and I know the fans were a bit concerned, but I thought about it long and hard. That's why I'm sure it's the right decision. I spoke to many people at the club, some I already knew. Of course, also to the coach [Niko Kovač], in whom I truly believe and who, fortunately, also believes in me. But the decisive factor was probably the conversation with Mr. Watzke. He ultimately convinced me to sign for Borussia Dortmund. I'm sure I made the right decision. I'm really excited now.

“The last three weeks have honestly been incredible for me. There have been so many great moments. This is one of them, of course. Signing for Borussia Dortmund, but of course the final and the whole of the play-offs at my previous club were something that meant a lot to me. It was very special and I was happy that I was able to finish with that result. These are important games and I'm glad we made it in the end. Those games, and also the decision about my future, waiting for it to finally happen, it's been a special time. I've been a bit impatient over the last few days, as I've been waiting for this moment through it all. It's an incredible feeling. It's a great privilege, because it's the dream of many players - and for a few weeks now it's been my dream too. I'm very happy to be here. I'm looking forward to the Club World Cup - it's definitely going to be a great tournament. It's the first time, so I'm particularly looking forward to it. It will be a historic event. I'm also looking forward to my first Bundesliga match in the stadium. I'm really looking forward to the South Stand and the fans there. I can hardly wait. That's actually all I'm thinking about at the moment.”

Jobe Bellingham explains where he improved as a player at Sunderland

Bellingham also reflected on his time at Sunderland and how he has developed as a player of the last year in particular.

"To be honest, I've improved quite a lot,” he said.

“Technically, tactically, physically, everything. I try to improve every day. I enjoy working, I'm disciplined, and committed because I take all of this very seriously. I try to hone my craft and not let outside influences and things like that sway me. I think that was also important in ultimately signing here at Dortmund, because it was the best decision I could have made. I'll continue the same way here, working hard and just focusing on the essentials. I'm working hard for the team and for my teammates, and I hope we can experience some really good moments together.

"Last season, I probably played more as a number six or number eight. So, in the games I play, I try to move from flank to flank as a midfielder. Of course, I give my best in every game and at every opportunity. I think that's one of my greatest strengths. Honestly, I like to challenge. I like to throw myself into duels, and I think that showed in the numbers last year, even if you didn't always see it on the pitch. So, that's an important part of my game, a big strength that I've improved on. I like scoring goals, but last season that wasn't so much my goal, but rather to be present for the team in other roles. I think I've improved enormously in those areas, and I hope I can take the next step here."

Bellingham had earlier in the day penned an emotional farewell to Sunderland supporters on social media, saying he would always love the club from the bottom of his heart.