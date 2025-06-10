Jobe Bellingham has completed a club-record transfer from Sunderland to Borussia Dortmund

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jobe Bellingham has concluded his move to Borussia Dortmund, with Sunderland confirming they have secured a club-record fee in the process.

Bellingham has signed a long-term contract at Signal Iduna Park after indicating his desire to pursue the move last week. Bellingham was named the EFL Championship young player of the season last time around, and was an integral part of the club’s promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old has signed a five-year deal at his new club and while sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says the club are disappointed to lose him, he said it sent a strong message about what was now possible for young players at Sunderland.

“I had no doubts that Jobe would develop with us at Sunderland,” Speakman said.

“He has an unrelenting commitment to improvement that only the very best possess, and his progression is clear for all to see. Less obvious are the sacrifices and the challenges along the way, and I couldn’t be prouder of how he’s conducted himself and embraced the Club, the community, and our supporters. He’s lived and breathed Sunderland every step of the way. For our Club, it’s another representation of the strength of our strategy and what’s possible. Jobe wanted to create his own story, be part of a new Sunderland, and make a lasting impact. He achieved all of this, and although we are naturally disappointed to lose a player of Jobe’s quality, everyone at SAFC wishes him well in this next stage of his journey.”

Bellingham has penned an emotional farewell to Sunderland and its supporters, saying he will be forever indebted to the club for its role in his development. The midfielder will train with his new team mates for the first time later today and is expected to make his debut in the upcoming Club World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement said: “Jobe Bellingham has today completed a permanent transfer to Borussia Dortmund for a Club-record fee. A sell-on clause is also included within the agreement, which brings an end to the midfielder’s two-year journey with Sunderland AFC...

“All at Sunderland AFC thank Jobe for his exceptional contribution to the Club and wish him well at Borussia Dortmund.”

Jobe Bellingham’s Sunderland departure - how the deal breaks down

It’s understood that the initial fee is in the region of €33 million, with around €5 million in potential add-ons. If they are triggered in the future as expected, then the deal will surpass the £30 million the club received for the sale of Jordan Pickford to Everton.

Sunderland have also agreed a sell-on clause of around 15% should Bellingham move on in future. Birmingham City will benefit from this current deal due to a similar clause in the deal that brought the midfielder to Wearside two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Bellingham’s departure is a blow for Sunderland ahead of their return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence, the fee represents a major injection of funds into the club. It’s also a significant increase on the opening bid from the Bundesliga club, which is believed to have been around €20 million with add-ons.