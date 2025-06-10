Jobe Bellingham has concluded a move from Sunderland to Borussia Dortmund

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jobe Bellingham has thanked Sunderland supporters for their ‘unwavering’ support in a farewell message.

Bellingham has concluded a move to Borussia Dortmund following the club’s promotion to the Premier League, in what is set to be a club-record sale for Sunderland. Writing on instagram, The 19-year-old has said that he will love the club for the rest of his life and that he is forever indebted to the fans.

Jobe Bellingham’s Sunderland farewell in full

“Dear Sunderland,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s time for me to say farewell to all the loyal people of Sunderland, who have powered me through two incredible years in Red & White. Your support, on so many occasions, has completely blown me away, especially in the times of adversity which we pulled through together. You welcomed me as a kid leaving home for the first time, and I am proud that our relationship has grown to be so strong ever since. Your support for the team and I since I arrived at your club was unwavering, and for that I am forever indebted to you as people and supporters.

I will aways represent Wearside in all that I strive to achieve in the rest of my career, wherever that may be. I hope that I have made you proud along the way, and in return you have made me the player that has reached the heights I find myself at today. So thank you. I will love and remember you fondly for the rest of my life, from the bottom of my heart.

I tried to embody the passion you have for the city on the football pitch and I’m so incredibly delighted that our journey came to an end with a victory at Wembley to restore the club in its rightful place. To the staff, players & most importantly the supporters thank you so much & good luck for the future. Jobe, Adopted Mackem.”

Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund - how the deal breaks down

It’s understood that the initial fee is in the region of €33 million, with around €5 million in potential add-ons. If they are triggered in the future as expected, then the deal will surpass the £30 million the club received for the sale of Jordan Pickford to Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have also agreed a sell-on clause of around 15% should Bellingham move on in future. Birmingham City will benefit from this current deal due to a similar clause in the deal that brought the midfielder to Wearside two years ago.

While Bellingham’s departure is a blow for Sunderland ahead of their return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence, the fee represents a major injection of funds into the club. It’s also a significant increase on the opening bid from the Bundesliga club, which is believed to have been around €20 million with add-ons.