The former Leeds United defender is attracting interest from Sunderland after impressing in Ligue 1

Sunderland have once again been linked with a move for England youth international Charlie Cresswell, with French outlet Jeunes Footeux claiming the Premier League new boys are interested in the Toulouse defender.

The 22-year-old centre-back enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign in Ligue 1, making over 30 appearances and establishing himself as a key figure in both club and international football. Cresswell, who joined Toulouse from Leeds United last summer, has reportedly caught the eye of Régis Le Bris and Sunderland’s recruitment team as the club looks to reinforce its defensive ranks ahead of their return to the top flight.

According to Jeunes Footeux, Le Bris is targeting “young, solid players who are already seasoned at the highest level” – and Cresswell fits the mould. Known for his physicality, leadership, and threat from set pieces, Cresswell has developed significantly since leaving Elland Road and is currently on duty with England’s U21s at the Euros, where he scored in their opening match.

Reports in France add that a move back to England could appeal to the defender, though Toulouse are under no immediate pressure to sell. Cresswell is under contract until 2028, and while Transfermarkt currently value him at €10million (£8.5million), it’s thought that the French club would demand more to part with one of their standout players.

Cresswell made his senior breakthrough at Leeds United before gaining Championship experience on loan with Millwall. His move to Toulouse in 2024 raised eyebrows, but the former Sunderland target has quickly proven himself in Ligue 1 and continues to build his international reputation.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland will formalise their interest this summer, but the Black Cats are expected to be active in the market as they look to build a squad capable of surviving and competing in the Premier League. With Jobe Bellingham already sold to Borussia Dortmund, reinforcements are being planned across the pitch, and defence appears to be a key focus.

What other transfer news is there at Sunderland during summer?

Sunderland have shown an interest in taking Chelsea defender Ishe Samuels-Smith on loan this summer, according to reports, with the Blues ready to greenlight his exit over the coming weeks.

The 19-year-old, who is capable of playing at left-back or in the heart of defence, is understood to be garnering attention from a number of clubs, with Enzo Maresca’s side eager for him to head out on a temporary agreement with a view to readying him for eventual first team involvement at Stamford Bridge.

As per TEAMtalk, Sunderland are keeping tabs on the starlet, as are Championship duo Middlesbrough and QPR. Samuels-Smith joined Chelsea from Everton for a reported fee of around £4million in 2023, and according to former Toffees U21s boss David Unsworth, could be destined for the very top.

As quoted by TEAMtalk, he said: “Ishe is an incredibly talented young man who I know really well. A very talented left-sided defender, either left-back or centre-back, with an incredible future ahead of him.

“He’s got great parents behind him who support him. He also has a very talented brother, Odin, who is still at Everton. The next step for Ishe would maybe be to go out on loan to get exposure to first-team football – that’s if he can’t get into the Chelsea team! He’s only 18 [now 19] and is one of England’s brightest prospects, certainly at his age.”